Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated with a 'p' at the Curragh

Flat form suggests Reel Her In is fairly treated over jumps

In-form Bergerac likely to give another good account

Cinammon Coco shaped well on handicap debut

Despite some uninspiring form figures over hurdles, Reel Her In is worth a second look in the mares' handicap hurdle at Cartmel, a track where Ben Haslam's runners have a fine record. J. P. McManus's mare began her career with Gavin Cromwell, but she has yet to fare any better so far over hurdles for the switch to her North Yorkshire yard, finishing well beaten on her last run in that sphere at Sedgefield in March.

But Reel Her In has done well on the Flat since changing stables, showing a fair level of ability. She won twice at Musselburgh last October and has made the frame in all her Flat starts since, appreciating the test of stamina over a trip in excess of two miles on a stiff track when returning to winning ways in an apprentice handicap at Carlisle last time.

Out of Jer's Girl, who was a useful hurdler and dual Grade 1 winner as a novice in the McManus colours, Reel Her In ought to be a lot better than she has shown to date over hurdles. With her tongue tied for the first time, Reel Her In, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, could well be capable of exploiting her current mark for a stable which had a double on this card a year ago.

Recommended Bet Back Reel Her In in the 15:08 at Cartmel SBK 9/2

Kevin Ryan's useful sprinter Bergerac has a good record on the all-weather and recorded his second course-and-distance win when landing last season's Gosforth Park Cup at Newcastle by a length and a quarter from Prince of Zenda. Only 3 lb higher this year, he has a good chance of landing the £30,000+ first prize again.

It has taken Bergerac several runs to find his feet this term, but he has gradually run himself into form, helped by a bit of leniency from the handicapper. The form of his second place behind Habooba at York late last month worked out well, with the third, JM Jungle, going on to win the 'Dash' at Epsom, while Bergerac himself was successful on his next outing.

That was at Hamilton on a Sky Bet Sunday Series card 12 days ago when he built on his York run with a determined effort to record an eighth career victory. Racing in touch, Bergerac made headway under pressure to lead in the final furlong and kept on for a three-quarter length win over Brooklyn Nine Nine. Now that he has hit top form, Bergerac should make another bold bid to follow up under a 4 lb penalty.

Recommended Bet Back Bergerac in the 19:35 at Newcastle SBK 5/1

Cinammon Coco has progressed with each run this season and shaped well when runner-up on his handicap debut at Roscommon last month on his first attempt at a mile and a half, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

Cinammon Coco was forced to switch around rivals approaching the two-furlong pole, which meant he conceded first run to the similarly progressive winner. He was unable to get on terms, but kept on well to pull two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third who has since given the form a boost by winning a Limerick handicap.

Cinammon Coco still looks fairly treated off this 3 lb higher mark - he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb - and he still has the Timeform 'p' to show he's expected to improve.

Recommended Bet Back Cinammon Coco in the 20:00 at the Curragh SBK 10/3

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here