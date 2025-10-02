Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot

James Mackie finds two at fancies at Ascot on Friday

Blazeon Five looks over back at a C&D she loves

Arabian Force to prove too good up in trip

The first selection of the afternoon on Friday comes in the Class 3 Handicap over 2m and the one that looks slightly overpriced is Blazeon Five for trainer Alan King.

A course and distance winner back in July 2023 off 4lbs higher, this mare has a fairly decent record at Ascot and the rain that is set to fall on Friday morning will only be a benefit to her.

Her best work has come with juice in the ground with a second at Chepstow over hurdles at the start of the year in heavy ground.

She has flipped between codes but her last run off a mark of 82 over C&D was encouraging giving 11lbs to the winner who runs in the Listed 1m6f event on the card and only finishing four lengths behind him.

She is a seven year old and might not be getting any better but the form of her latest run, at a track she runs well at, makes her hard to oppose at the prices now running off 2lb lower.

The rain falling is key to her chances and although the favourite Novelista has every chance I am not keen on his price.

Recommended Bet Back Blazeon Five in the 14:55 Ascot SBK SP

My best bet on the Ascot card comes in the feature Listed Murless Stakes over 1m6f and the favourite Arabian Force could be hard to beat stepping up in trip.

A winner on his second and third start this season at Wetherby and Salisbury in Novice events, he was then stepped up to the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot when finding a few too good over that trip of 1m2f.

Stepped up in distance to 1m3f at Hamilton in the Listed Glasgow Stakes, he ran a cracker to finish a nose second to the talented Nahraan who has since finished a strong third in the Group 3 Prince d'Orange behind Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe fancies Croix Du Nord and Daryz.

Last seen at 1m4f in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes at York's Ebor meeting, he plugged on late to finish a close third behind two nice types in Pride Of Arras and Carmers.

That sets the form standard in this race and from the way he stayed on at the finish it suggests the extra 2f today will bring out more improvement.

He drops into Listed company into what looks a much easier race and on pedigree should handle any cut in the ground if more rain falls.

Second favourite Push The Limit holds some nice form in his own right but I am expecting this colt to be a class above over this trip on Friday.