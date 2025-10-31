Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie fancies Willie to strike at Wetherby
Betfair's James Mackie takes a look at the racing from Wetherby on Friday and has picked a 5/1 selection...
James Mackie fancies one at Wetherby on Friday
Willie can build again going back over hurdles
4/15.00 looks overpriced on first start for Christian Williams
13:47 Wetherby - Back Williethebuilder @ 4/15.00
Williethebuilder (Ire)
- J: Sean Bowen
- T: Christian Williams
- F: 6/21P948-3
My one selection on Friday comes in the Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3 1/2f and Williethebuilder for new trainer Christian Williams looks a fair price at 5/16.00.
Tried over fences at the back end of last season for Dan Skelton, he didn't take to the bigger obstacles and has since switched yards.
He goes back over hurdles today for his first start for the Williams yard and although top weight returns to the track of his last win off the same mark of 125.
He has raced twice at Wetherby and seems to handle the track really well, finishing a short head second back in October 2024 off a mark of 123 and then followed it up by winning off 2lbs higher less than a month later.
That success came ahead of the talented chaser Alnilam for Olly Murphy that has won on his last two starts over fences this season, including a competitive contest at Cheltenham last time out.
Good ground is ideal for this six-year-old and if he is raring to go on his seasonal debut he looks to have a great chance at his price of 5/16.00.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
