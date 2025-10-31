Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie fancies Willie to strike at Wetherby

Horse Racing Tips

13:47 Wetherby - Back Williethebuilder @ 4/15.00

My one selection on Friday comes in the Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3 1/2f and Williethebuilder for new trainer Christian Williams looks a fair price at 5/16.00.

Tried over fences at the back end of last season for Dan Skelton, he didn't take to the bigger obstacles and has since switched yards.

He goes back over hurdles today for his first start for the Williams yard and although top weight returns to the track of his last win off the same mark of 125.

He has raced twice at Wetherby and seems to handle the track really well, finishing a short head second back in October 2024 off a mark of 123 and then followed it up by winning off 2lbs higher less than a month later.

That success came ahead of the talented chaser Alnilam for Olly Murphy that has won on his last two starts over fences this season, including a competitive contest at Cheltenham last time out.

Good ground is ideal for this six-year-old and if he is raring to go on his seasonal debut he looks to have a great chance at his price of 5/16.00.

Williethebuilder in the 13:47 Wetherby

