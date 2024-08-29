Friday Racing Tips: Improving Min Huna the one to beat say Timeform

Min Huna very interesting

Min Huna was carrying condition ahead of her debut and on the whole also looked in need of the experience, failing to settle and having nothing left in the closing stages.

She showed a little bit more dropped to a mile at Goodwood on her next start, only finishing midfield but not ideally placed as the race went and she left the impression she would be seen to better effect on another day.

That she did when opening her account at Windsor last time, more clued up with her previous two efforts under her belt, and displaying a nice turn of foot around three furlongs out to open up into a lead and she was always doing enough from there. Min Huna remains open to improvement - she has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating - and is just the type to kick on further now entering handicaps from what appears a fair opening mark.

Montbeliarde's sales price rose to 20,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year, but he has been brought along gradually, always behind after blowing the start on his debut, and not beating many home on his next two starts in maiden and novice company.

He represents a yard that do very well with such types, though, so it was no surprise to see him show much improved form on his nursery debut at Kempton last week, beaten only by another handicap debutant who also showed improved form.

Montbeliarde is bred to stay well, so he's sure to appreciate this first crack at a mile, and given he pulled clear of the remainder last time, he looks on a good mark - he's 6 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and still has the small 'p' attached to his rating - and is strongly fancied to take advantage now.

Apostle is a well-bred filly, out of a very smart mare, and typical of one from this yard, she has shown improved form since moving up in trip and entering handicaps the last twice.

She failed to land somewhat of a gamble at Redcar earlier this month, but she reacted well to a more positive ride when opening her account over this trip at Chelmsford last week, displaying a good turn of foot to quicken into the lead in the straight before going clear and she was eased close home.

Connections wisely turn her out quickly and she is very appealing under a penalty, likely she has much more to offer now she's up and running, and another entry at Bath next week suggests she may well rack up a sequence.

