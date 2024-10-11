Friday Racing Tips: Desert Flower to bloom again say Timeform
-
Desert Flower the one to beat in Fillies' Mile
-
Kap can be top Boy at Chepstow
-
The Reverend fancied to win again for Haggas
Sofia The First a big player under Oisin Murphy
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Desert Flower has looked a top-notch filly on each visit to the racecourse to date and she's fancied to maintain her unbeaten record for all that this is her sternest test so far.
"She came into the race very easily, that's the sign of a quality horse," said jockey William Buick after her most recent win (by 1½ lengths from January) in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster, and she has already surpassed the rating achieved by her useful half-brother Aablan who won the Solario Stakes on his second career start.
Dreamy and Tibiti also arrive with a 100% record, so they add plenty of strength to the contest along with the likes of Anna Swan and May Hill runner-up January, who also have plenty of potential.
Starlit Spice can confirm debut promise
As you'd expect on the unofficial first day of the new jumps season, at a meeting that Paul Nicholls often targets with his most promising novice hurdlers, the Ditcheat handler has a strong team.
Kap Boy made a winning debut in a bumper at this meeting last year, a race won by classy stablemates McFabulous and Knappers Hill previously, and having matched that form when 7 lengths third to Roysse at Newbury three months later, this athletic sort is fancied to make his mark on his return/hurdling debut.
Clearly testing ground is no issue for this Kapgarde gelding, but his dam produced her best run on slightly quicker going and he's fancied to score at the expense of Le Fauve, who has already finished runner-up twice in this sphere and sets a decent standard to aim at on reappearance.
Walsingham very appealing on handicap debut
It's hard not to be positive about most here with in what looks a good renewal, however The Reverend is fancied to give William Haggas a third consecutive win in the race and a fourth win in the past six seasons.
The Reverend took his form up a notch when making a winning handicap debut at Ascot five weeks ago, impressing with how he travelled/put the race to bed, and this further increase in trip promises to suit.
Haggas has a 24% strike rate with horses running over 10f+ and with more improvement on the cards, The Reverend is fancied to see off Haydock-scorer Master Builder who is another firmly on the up. Who's Glen, who routed five rivals at Chester latest completes the shortlist.
Recommended bets
