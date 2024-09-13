Friday Racing Tips: Cabrera can return to winning ways say Timeform

Symbol of Honour still has more to offer

Among the horses who finished close up in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, Cool Hoof Luke (Gimcrack Stakes), Al Qudra (Ascot listed race) and Cowardofthecounty (Deauville Group 3) have all gone on to win good races over the summer, while the 80/1 winner Rashabar has shown that was no fluke with a very good second in the Prix Morny. Symbol of Honour finished right amongst those horses, beaten only around a length in sixth, so looks the one to beat on his first start since in the listed Flying Scotsman Stakes (14:25).

Symbol of Honour had two runs before Royal Ascot, proving too green on his debut at Newmarket but evidently much sharper when an easy winner of a maiden at Lingfield next time where he was a class apart from his rivals. He was one of the picks on looks in the Coventry field and ran well, prominent throughout and staying on inside the final furlong, so this extra furlong is likely to suit. Gelded since then, Symbol of Honour tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb in a race his trainer Charlie Appleby won two years ago with Noble Truth.

The last two winners of the Doncaster Cup (15:35), Coltrane and Trueshan, are bidding to win it again in what looks a fascinating six-runner renewal where there's little between the principals on form. Also making a return to Town Moor is last year's runner-up Sweet William for the Gosden stable which won this twice with their top-class stayer Stradivarius and, earlier this century, with Samuel who carried the same Normandie Stud colours as Sweet William.

Sweet William has been running consistently in the top staying races this season though has been no match for top stayer Kyprios in his last couple of starts, running third in the Gold Cup and then second in the Goodwood Cup. But with no Kyprios to beat this time, this looks a good opportunity for Sweet William to add to his win in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May, the race where the blinkers he'd worn previously were swapped for the visor he has sported since.

At Goodwood, Sweet William finished in front of stablemate Gregory, as well as Trueshan and Coltrane, who all take him on again here. Sweet William probably hit the front earlier than ideal in last year's Doncaster Cup, but, heading the Timeform ratings by 1 lb, he can go one better if delivered later this time.

A trio of four-year-olds head the weights in the fillies' handicap (16:10) but they look vulnerable to Ed Bethell's three-year-old Cabrera who's the pick of the weights here, coming out 3 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. The daughter of Phoenix of Spain made her debut in March over a mile but she's stoutly bred on her dam's side and has proven suited by longer trips.

Placed on her next three starts, it was when Cabrera was stepped up to a mile and a half for the first time that she got off the mark in a valuable novice at Doncaster in July. Generally progressive beforehand, she took a bigger step forward there, looking suited by a good gallop over the longer trip and having more in hand than her winning margin suggests after idling once in front. Runner-up Miss Cynthia had finished third behind Trueshan in a listed race on her previous start.

Cabrera showed further improvement in defeat when stepped up another couple of furlongs for a fillies' handicap at Newmarket last time. She finished a long way clear of the rest but was just unfortunate to bump into an even better-treated rival in the Irish four-year-old Sixandahalf. Cabrera has enough speed to be at least as effective dropped back to a mile and a half and can record a second course-and-distance success here.

