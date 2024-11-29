Friday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from Newbury and Doncaster includes 14/1 tip

Class can prevail for speedy James Owen-trained filly

Postponed filly Ambiente Amigo brings plenty of Flat class into this race, and, in a contest filled with unexposed types, she has made the biggest impression in her opening hurdling run and could prove worth siding with for an in-form James Owen team.

Equipped with a first-time tongue-tie on hurdling debut at Newcastle, she justified short odds to prevail by a winning distance of six-and-a-half-lengths at the line, pulling clear of her rivals in a modest contest.

She wasn't the most efficient over the obstacles on that occasion, when sent off the 1/41.25 favourite, and looked beaten between the final two flights, however, she showed an electric turn of foot to put the race to bed in a matter of strides, winning comfortably.

Whilst she'll need to improve on her jumping, she possesses plenty of class and speed, which should hold her in good stead here.

This is a significant step up in class, but considering the level of ability she has shown on the Flat, and given she's entitled to improve for her debut over obstacles, she could possess too much speed for her rivals in the finish and pass the post in front.

Visually she made quite an impression when last seen, and if she can jump slicker, she could prove tough to beat in this Listed contest. The yard remains in excellent form, as does jockey Sam Twiston-Davies who retains the ride, and she has winning form on soft ground.

At odds of 9/43.25, Ambiente Amigo makes plenty of appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Ambiente Amigo in 13:20 Newbury SBK 9/4

Nine-year-old gelding Onemorefortheroad makes plenty of appeal on his return to Doncaster where he has form figures of 3114.

The sounder surface will be in his favour, and he's only 1lb above his last winning mark from 127. This trip should perfectly suit and with conditions in his favour, he should be competitive for Neil King.

A front-runner, Onemorefortheroad often goes well under a prominent ride, and, whilst some of his rivals can make the running on occasion, if he can go forward and get into a nice rhythm, he is often difficult to pass.

At the weights he appears to hold strong claims, especially considering he's returning to familiar surroundings at a track where he has enjoyed success in the past. The ground conditions are key, and, with plenty in his favour, he should be good enough to put in a threatening challenge.

Recommended Bet Back Onemorefortheroad in 14:05 Doncaster SBK 16/5

Likeable gelding Lord Baddesley has dropped to a mark of 127 having been rated 132 earlier in the year and looks to hold a strong chance at the weights if he's able to bounce back from a disappointing effort when last seen.

Things didn't quite go his way in the Badger Beer at Wincanton as he struggled to get into the race and was badly hampered, however, he didn't shape as a likely winner and may have needed the run on debut for Anthony Honeyball after a 183-day break.

He had previously shown a good level of form for Chris Gordon and finished second to Inch House at the track twelve months ago from a 2lb higher mark. Only 2lb above his last winning mark, this could be the time to catch the nine-year-old who makes each-way appeal at odds of 14/115.00.

The ground conditions are in his favour as he's most effective on a sounder surface, therefore the good to soft surface should suit.

Sam Twiston-Davies has been riding exceptionally well of late and boasts a 31 percent strike-rate aboard the yard's runners in chases this season, which is a positive statistic.

The yard has remained in decent form this month having achieved a 43 percent strike-rate during October, and, with plenty in his favour, Lord Baddesley could be able to return to winning ways.