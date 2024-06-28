Friday Horse Racing Tips: Berkshire Nugget the one to beat say Timeform

Berkshire Nugget ahead of his mark

Olivers Travels to build on recent promise

Humble Spark holds strong claims

Andrew Balding looks to have found a good opportunity for bottom weight Berkshire Nugget to lose his maiden tag in the mile handicap for three-year-olds (16:05) at Yarmouth.

He's been beaten less than a length in both his tries in handicaps this season, including on his latest start at Newmarket just a week ago when showing further improvement after a seven-week break. Berkshire Nugget kept on to go down by three quarters of a length to the favourite Global Asset who was a cosy winner and the pair of them pulled a long way clear of the rest.

Off the same mark here, Berkshire Nugget looks a well-handicapped gelding, being 4lb clear of the next horse on Timeform ratings, and as long as this race doesn't come too soon, he should be able to open his account.

Recommended Bet Back Berkshire Nugget in the 16:05 at Yarmouth SBK 9/4

Runners from the stable of Peter & Michael Bowen are worth noting at Cartmel and they have a good chance of landing the Novices' Handicap Chase (16:15) with Olivers Travels.

He won both his bumpers last summer before switching to hurdles and getting off the mark in that sphere when stepped up in trip in a maiden at Worcester. After shaping well over hurdles at Perth last month on his return from seven months off, Olivers Travels stripped fitter on his chasing debut in a handicap at Uttoxeter last time.

He was beaten two lengths into third behind the Dan Skelton-trained favourite Get Up Mush, but he gave the impression that he's set for a successful summer over fences. Denied a run going to the third last where he wasn't fluent, Olivers Travels rallied from two out and finished with running left.

Olivers Travels heads the ratings by 1lb with a 'p' symbol indicating he'll improve on that encouraging chasing debut, so he looks worth a chance to get off the mark over fences.

Recommended Bet Back Olivers Travels in the 16:15 at Yarmouth SBK 9/4

Jim Goldie's horses are running well and he can win the amateur jockeys' handicap at Newcastle (16:23) with course-and-distance winner Humble Spark.

Humble Spark's win came in April after twice going close to registering a first success at the same track earlier in the spring. Stepped up to a mile and a half at Hamilton last time, Humble Spark went close to following up from a 3lb higher mark but, having led briefly inside the final furlong, he was edged out close home and beaten a neck.

The form of that race has worked out really well, though, because winner Twoforthegutter has been successful again since and the third and fifth horses have also won their next starts.

Dropping back in trip and returning to the scene of his breakthrough win, Humble Spark has plenty in his favour and can do his own bit for that form by winning again.