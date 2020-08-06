Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 7 August

#1 Compardy - Ballarat R4 (05:30 BST)

Compardy has hit the frame in both his recent outings, including when third at Echuca last month. That form sets the standard in this line-up, so he looks to hold obvious claims if managing to get across from his wide draw. Little Caleb and Shielded could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#3 Sensitivity - Ballarat R7 (07:00 BST)

Sensitivity had excuses when trailing in last at Morphettville last time, possibly unsuited by the conditions. She had been a comfortable winner of her previous start over this course and distance and is likely to take plenty of beating if back to that sort of level. Gregorian Chant and Nangawooka also enter calculations.

#2 Maserartie Bay - Ballarat R8 (07:30 BST)

Maserartie Bay has some strong form in the book and looks to have plenty in his favour in what is a weaker race than those he has been contesting of late, with further improvement not ruled out now stepping up to this sort of trip for the first time. Jeparit is feared most ahead of Zouy's Comet.

