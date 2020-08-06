To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 7 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Friday
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Ballarat on Friday...

"...further improvement not ruled out now stepping up to this sort of trip..."

Timeform on Maserartie Bay

#1 Compardy - Ballarat R4 (05:30 BST)

Compardy has hit the frame in both his recent outings, including when third at Echuca last month. That form sets the standard in this line-up, so he looks to hold obvious claims if managing to get across from his wide draw. Little Caleb and Shielded could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#3 Sensitivity - Ballarat R7 (07:00 BST)

Sensitivity had excuses when trailing in last at Morphettville last time, possibly unsuited by the conditions. She had been a comfortable winner of her previous start over this course and distance and is likely to take plenty of beating if back to that sort of level. Gregorian Chant and Nangawooka also enter calculations.

#2 Maserartie Bay - Ballarat R8 (07:30 BST)

Maserartie Bay has some strong form in the book and looks to have plenty in his favour in what is a weaker race than those he has been contesting of late, with further improvement not ruled out now stepping up to this sort of trip for the first time. Jeparit is feared most ahead of Zouy's Comet.

Ball (AUS) 7th Aug (R4 1100m Mdn)

Friday 7 August, 5.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Compardy
2. Little Caleb
3. Reddisun
4. Shielded
5. Anatolian Charm
7. Flower
8. Incas
9. Mystic Cloud
10. Shes Poetic
11. Smart Promise
12. Tantilizer
13. Piccadilly Street
14. Zoeasy
15. Pellie
16. Raise The Summit
17. Run Dance Fly
18. Fast N Deep
Ball (AUS) 7th Aug (R7 1500m Hcap)

Friday 7 August, 7.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Nangawooka
2. Wenner
3. Sensitivity
4. Rock The Bowler
5. Tyrannto
6. Arzani
7. Wynsome Maid
8. Gregorian Chant
9. Hamslette
10. Inside Edge
12. Silent Protector
Ball (AUS) 7th Aug (R8 2100m Hcap)

Friday 7 August, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Zouys Comet
2. Maserartie Bay
3. Mr Mischief
4. Rexmont
5. Stornaway
6. Yulong Emperor
8. Jeparit
9. Pure
10. Royal Bower
11. Sea Storm
12. Pure Exceleration
13. Powers Lookout
14. Peace Brother
Timeform,

