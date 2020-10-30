To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 30 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Friday

Timeform select the best bets from Woodbine on Friday...

"...will be difficult to peg back if getting an easier time of things today."

Timeform on Deep Freeze

#8 Carl G - Woodbine R5 (22:42)

Third over this C&D last time, Carl G has a good chance on today's terms and sets a decent standard. Give Me an Eye arrives here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the rest. Mazinaw Legend also demands scrutiny.

#6 Giant Critic - Woodbine R6 (23:15)

Giant Critic has been in fine form of late, going down only narrowly on both his last two outings. He can go one better today, at the likely expense of Jegos Fire, who has also been in good nick. The Newfie Express can claim the bronze medal.

#3 Deep Freeze - Woodbine R7 (23:45)

The front-running Deep Freeze has been pushed hard through fast fractions on his last couple of starts but will be difficult to peg back if getting an easier time of things today. Street Legal is partnered by a top course rider and should go well too, while Hit the Ticket also requires respect.

