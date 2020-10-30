Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 30 October

#8 Carl G - Woodbine R5 (22:42)

Third over this C&D last time, Carl G has a good chance on today's terms and sets a decent standard. Give Me an Eye arrives here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the rest. Mazinaw Legend also demands scrutiny.

#6 Giant Critic - Woodbine R6 (23:15)

Giant Critic has been in fine form of late, going down only narrowly on both his last two outings. He can go one better today, at the likely expense of Jegos Fire, who has also been in good nick. The Newfie Express can claim the bronze medal.

#3 Deep Freeze - Woodbine R7 (23:45)

The front-running Deep Freeze has been pushed hard through fast fractions on his last couple of starts but will be difficult to peg back if getting an easier time of things today. Street Legal is partnered by a top course rider and should go well too, while Hit the Ticket also requires respect.