Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 30 July

Woodbine racecourse
Timeform flag up the best bets at Woodbine

Timeform identify the best bets at Saratoga and Woodbine on Saturday.

#4 Too Early - Saratoga R4 (19:49)

Too Early was clear of the rest when posting a career-best effort in second last time and has a strong chance of going one better. Control Group has to be of serious interest given his strike rate at this venue and could well emerge as best of the rest. Evaluator is another who is entitled to a second look.

#3 Avie's Mesa - Woodbine R2 (22:19)

Avie's Mesa didn't have the best of trips when fifth over this C&D last time and looks worth another chance. Florida Won is partnered by one of the top riders here and is the second pick, while Miriam's Sky is also an interesting runner.

#1 Solidify - Woodbine R6 (00:24)

Solidify has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to get on board with in this starter allowance contest. Reconfigure is back at a more suitable trip today and appeals as best of the remainder, while Fielder also demands respect.

Woodbine (US) 30th Jul (R6 6f Claim)

Saturday 31 July, 12.24am

Solidify
Striking Moon
Reconfigure
Silent Flash
Souper Success
Fielder
Barilko
