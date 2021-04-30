Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 30 April

#3 Tangled Web - Tampa Bay R2 (18:00 BST)

Clearly in great heart at present, Tangled Web was a wide-margin winner last time and looks sure to go well again. Hot And Heavy has a decent chance on these terms and can emerge best of the rest, while Professional also commands scrutiny.

#4 Reinagol - Tampa Bay R4 (18:58 BST)

Having posted a career best when third at Gulfstream last time, Reinagol comes here in a very good vein of form and holds strong claims. Fan Fan has the form to be up there if handling turf at the first attempt, while Woodbine Way is another to consider.

#4 Slewys Chosen One - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30 BST)

Slewys Chosen One put up a respectable effort when fourth here last time and looks to have good prospects as she drops a little in grade. Wild North hasn't been in great form but is another dropping in class appeals as best of the rest. Pearls For Josie also commands a second look.

