Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 28 May

#6 Fox Red - Belmont R4 (19:31)

Fox Red was a winner at Aqueduct on his most recent start and looks to have strong claims of following up. Zaevion is taking a big drop in class and is the one for the forecast, while The Sicarii is another worthy of consideration.

#3 Victory Built - Belmont R7 (21:08)

Victory Built bounced back to form when a good runner-up at Parx last time and has a decent chance of going one better this time around. Writer's Regret could well emerge as best of the rest, while Yankee Empire also demands respect.

#5 Tap The Barrel - Monmouth R1 (22:00)

Runner-up at Belmont 3 weeks ago, Tap The Barrel has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show. Overdressed comes here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Hightime Valentine is likely to be on the premises too.

