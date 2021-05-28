Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 28 May

Belmont Park (US) 28th May (R4 7f Claim)Show Hide
Friday 28 May, 7.31pm
Timeform provide the best bets at Belmont and Monmouth on Friday.
"...looks to have strong claims of following up..."
Timeform on Fox Red
#6 Fox Red - Belmont R4 (19:31)
Fox Red was a winner at Aqueduct on his most recent start and looks to have strong claims of following up. Zaevion is taking a big drop in class and is the one for the forecast, while The Sicarii is another worthy of consideration.
#3 Victory Built - Belmont R7 (21:08)
Victory Built bounced back to form when a good runner-up at Parx last time and has a decent chance of going one better this time around. Writer's Regret could well emerge as best of the rest, while Yankee Empire also demands respect.
#5 Tap The Barrel - Monmouth R1 (22:00)
Runner-up at Belmont 3 weeks ago, Tap The Barrel has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show. Overdressed comes here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Hightime Valentine is likely to be on the premises too.
