To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 28 January

Meydan
Timeform provide their three best bets from Meydan on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...

"She's worth her place at this higher level..."

Timeform on Whisper

Star Safari - Meydan 15:40

Star Safari is very low mileage for one his age and is taken to come out on top in what is a cracking handicap. A winner over this C&D at last year's carnival, Charlie Appleby's 5-y-o hasn't been seen since then but goes well fresh and gets the vote. The Saeed bin Suroor-trained pair of High End and Royal Marine are most appealing of the opposition, and they can follow Star Safari home to record a 1-2-3 for Godolphin.

Soft Whisper - Meydan 16:50

Soft Whisper has progressed with each start to date, landing back-to-back nurseries at Salisbury and Pontefract prior to taking another step forward to score over 7f here on return to action three weeks ago. She's worth her place at this higher level and earns the vote with step back up to a mile sure to be in her favour. Mnasek was impressive when making a winning debut and is feared most with progress expected, ahead of Super Chianti.

Key Victory - Meydan 17:25

Key Victory took this contest twelve months ago and this low-mileage 6-y-o goes very well fresh too, so he's fancied to go in again with his yard in excellent form. Count Of Amazonia arrives in good nick so rates a big threat, while Dubai Legacy is another to consider if shrugging off a recent modest effort. Escobar also has the form to play a part back in handicap company if resurgent after a break.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Star Safari – Meydan 15:40
Soft Whisper – Meydan 16:50
Key Victory – Meydan 17:25

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Meydan (UAE) 28th Jan (1m2f Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 January, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Star Safari
High End
Cape Cavalli
Brilliant Light
Royal Marine
Bright Melody
Influencer
Majestic Mambo
Raakib Alhawa
Passion And Glory
Rastrelli
Al Maysan
Ya Hayati
Seniority
Melicertes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Meydan (UAE) 28th Jan (1m Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 January, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Soft Whisper
Mnasek
Super Chianti
Nayefah
Khatun
Heshmah
Revolutme
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Meydan (UAE) 28th Jan (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 January, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Key Victory
Moqtarreb
Cap Francais
Bedouins Story
Chance
Escobar
Dubai Mirage
Yaalail
Prompting
Tashweeq
Count Of Amazonia
Dubai Legacy
Mutamaasik
Mailshot
Zainhom
Alfareeq
Mount Pelion
Above N Beyond
Famous Wolf
Mystique Moon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles