Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 28 January

Star Safari - Meydan 15:40

Star Safari is very low mileage for one his age and is taken to come out on top in what is a cracking handicap. A winner over this C&D at last year's carnival, Charlie Appleby's 5-y-o hasn't been seen since then but goes well fresh and gets the vote. The Saeed bin Suroor-trained pair of High End and Royal Marine are most appealing of the opposition, and they can follow Star Safari home to record a 1-2-3 for Godolphin.

Soft Whisper - Meydan 16:50

Soft Whisper has progressed with each start to date, landing back-to-back nurseries at Salisbury and Pontefract prior to taking another step forward to score over 7f here on return to action three weeks ago. She's worth her place at this higher level and earns the vote with step back up to a mile sure to be in her favour. Mnasek was impressive when making a winning debut and is feared most with progress expected, ahead of Super Chianti.

Key Victory - Meydan 17:25

Key Victory took this contest twelve months ago and this low-mileage 6-y-o goes very well fresh too, so he's fancied to go in again with his yard in excellent form. Count Of Amazonia arrives in good nick so rates a big threat, while Dubai Legacy is another to consider if shrugging off a recent modest effort. Escobar also has the form to play a part back in handicap company if resurgent after a break.

