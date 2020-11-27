To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 27 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday...

"...looks to have been found a good opening back in the allowance ranks..."

Timeform on Spin A Yarn

#7 Daria's Angel - Aqueduct R3 (17:48)

Daria's Angel was below form last time but has now joined a barn that does well with new recruits and should make a bold show. Stay Fond is in decent nick at present and is likely to be in the mix too. Viradia demands respect as well.

#4 Spin A Yarn - Aqueduct R4 (18:19)

A little outpointed in stakes company last time, Spin A Yarn has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have been found a good opening back in the allowance ranks. Ruvies In Time looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#4 Pete's Play Call - Aqueduct R7 (19:44)

Pete's Play Call was clear of the rest when a narrow runner-up last time and should take the all the beating. Chateau has an excellent strike-rate at this track and is likely to be in thereabouts too, while Clench also needs a closer look.

Boost your odds on one horse every day!

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Recommended bets

#7 Daria’s Angel – Aqueduct R3 (17:48)
#4 Spin A Yarn – Aqueduct R4 (18:19)
#4 Pete’s Play Call – Aqueduct R7 (19:44)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Aque (US) 27th Nov (R3 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 27 November, 5.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Movie Score
Stay Fond
Offlee Irish
Color Chart
Viradia
Peaches And Spice
Sister Alexa
Darias Angel
Factoring
Nanas Shoes
Beyond Discreet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 27th Nov (R4 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Friday 27 November, 6.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alphadora
Cheatham Hill
Ruvies In Time
Honey Money
Spin A Yarn
Dublinornothin
City Temper
Ellarella
Impazible Donna
Wailin Josie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 27th Nov (R7 6f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 27 November, 7.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Clench
Chateau
Zoomer
Onemoregreattime
Petes Play Call
Cucina
Secret Rules
Fortunes Fool
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles