Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 27 November

#7 Daria's Angel - Aqueduct R3 (17:48)

Daria's Angel was below form last time but has now joined a barn that does well with new recruits and should make a bold show. Stay Fond is in decent nick at present and is likely to be in the mix too. Viradia demands respect as well.

#4 Spin A Yarn - Aqueduct R4 (18:19)

A little outpointed in stakes company last time, Spin A Yarn has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have been found a good opening back in the allowance ranks. Ruvies In Time looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#4 Pete's Play Call - Aqueduct R7 (19:44)

Pete's Play Call was clear of the rest when a narrow runner-up last time and should take the all the beating. Chateau has an excellent strike-rate at this track and is likely to be in thereabouts too, while Clench also needs a closer look.

