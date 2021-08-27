Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 27 August

Dolce Aprile (Gulfstream R1, 19:00 BST) posted the pick of her efforts when fourth beaten 2¾ lengths in maiden special weight here on her penultimate start. Today's drop in a grade looks a big plus point. Mollies Hope is taken for the forecast.

Mystery Mo (Gulfstream R5, 21:12 BST) has posted a series of consistent efforts in maiden special weight company and will take plenty of beating dropped into a maiden claimer for the first time. Creative Choice is taken for the forecast, while Mutakaamil is also considered.

Allegedly Perfect (Gulfstream R6, 21:43 BST) hasn't been seen for a while but comes with a positive jockey booking and should go well if cherry-ripe after the layoff. Todaystheday is another that should put up a bold showing and can chase the selection home, while Cuy is also entitled to a closer look.

