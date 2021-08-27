To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 27 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Gulfstream Park on Friday...

"...should go well if cherry-ripe after the layoff..."

Timeform on Allegedly Perfect

Dolce Aprile (Gulfstream R1, 19:00 BST) posted the pick of her efforts when fourth beaten 2¾ lengths in maiden special weight here on her penultimate start. Today's drop in a grade looks a big plus point. Mollies Hope is taken for the forecast.

Mystery Mo (Gulfstream R5, 21:12 BST) has posted a series of consistent efforts in maiden special weight company and will take plenty of beating dropped into a maiden claimer for the first time. Creative Choice is taken for the forecast, while Mutakaamil is also considered.

Allegedly Perfect (Gulfstream R6, 21:43 BST) hasn't been seen for a while but comes with a positive jockey booking and should go well if cherry-ripe after the layoff. Todaystheday is another that should put up a bold showing and can chase the selection home, while Cuy is also entitled to a closer look.

Gulfstream Park (US) 27th Aug (R6 5f Claim)

Friday 27 August, 9.43pm

Cuy
Break Beat
Gunman
Todaystheday
R Man Joe
Allegedly Perfect
Diligent
Amor Lejano
