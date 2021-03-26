Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 26 March

#8 Therisastormbrewin - Aqueduct R5 (19:20 GMT)

Therisastormbrewin is a big player on stable debut and looks to have a leading chance. A repeat of his third-place finish here last time puts him right in the thick of it. Colormepazzi is in decent nick at present and is next on the shortlist, while Pier Forty also requires respect.

#2 Doctor K - Aqueduct R7 (20:24 GMT)

Doctor K has been a wide-margin winner on both his last two starts and looks to have strong claims of bringing up the hat-trick in this optional claimer. Return The Ring has a good recent workout on record and this unexposed sort looks the one for the runner-up spot. Y George is another that ought to be involved.

#5 All About Reyana - Penn National R1 (22:00 GMT)

All About Reyana was below form when third over this C&D last time but is the type to bounce back quickly and is taken to put that behind her. Foxy's Edge has paid her way at this venue before and should go well, while Shine Like Bobby can't be ignored either.

