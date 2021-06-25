To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 25 June

US horse racing
Timeform pick out the best bets at Monmouth

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Monmouth on Friday.

"...has shown more than enough to win a maiden of this nature..."

Timeform on Pogi

#6 High Five Cotton - Monmouth R2 (22:30)

High Five Cotton has been performing consistently of late should be thereabouts once more. Sour Kicks is in decent nick at present and can fill the runner-up spot for the fourth successive time, while Bazoo should also be thereabouts.

#7 Victory Kingdom - Monmouth R5 (00:00)

Victory Kingdom was just touched off last time and looks the clear pick at the weights in a good stakes contest. Gotta Go Mo arrives here in a very good vein of form and is also likely to be in the mix. Song River merits a second look as well.

#3 Pogi - Monmouth R6 (00:30)

Pogi has shown more than enough to win a maiden of this nature and will be hard to beat in what doesn't look a deep race. Metedeconk may not have appreciated the slop last time and a good piece of work the other day suggests he could run well at a bigger price. Hit Me I'm Lucky is another worth considering.

Monmouth Park (US) 25th Jun (R6 6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 June, 12.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
Penance Paid
Metedeconk
Pogi
Cash Kid
Steel Pier
Wild Czar
Leo Monte
Hit Me Im Lucky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips