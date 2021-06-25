Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 25 June

Monmouth Park (US) 25th Jun (R6 6f Mdn)Show Hide
Saturday 26 June, 12.30am
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Monmouth on Friday.
"...has shown more than enough to win a maiden of this nature..."
Timeform on Pogi
#6 High Five Cotton - Monmouth R2 (22:30)
High Five Cotton has been performing consistently of late should be thereabouts once more. Sour Kicks is in decent nick at present and can fill the runner-up spot for the fourth successive time, while Bazoo should also be thereabouts.
#7 Victory Kingdom - Monmouth R5 (00:00)
Victory Kingdom was just touched off last time and looks the clear pick at the weights in a good stakes contest. Gotta Go Mo arrives here in a very good vein of form and is also likely to be in the mix. Song River merits a second look as well.
Pogi has shown more than enough to win a maiden of this nature and will be hard to beat in what doesn't look a deep race. Metedeconk may not have appreciated the slop last time and a good piece of work the other day suggests he could run well at a bigger price. Hit Me I'm Lucky is another worth considering.
