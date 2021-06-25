Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 25 June

#6 High Five Cotton - Monmouth R2 (22:30)

High Five Cotton has been performing consistently of late should be thereabouts once more. Sour Kicks is in decent nick at present and can fill the runner-up spot for the fourth successive time, while Bazoo should also be thereabouts.

#7 Victory Kingdom - Monmouth R5 (00:00)

Victory Kingdom was just touched off last time and looks the clear pick at the weights in a good stakes contest. Gotta Go Mo arrives here in a very good vein of form and is also likely to be in the mix. Song River merits a second look as well.

#3 Pogi - Monmouth R6 (00:30)

Pogi has shown more than enough to win a maiden of this nature and will be hard to beat in what doesn't look a deep race. Metedeconk may not have appreciated the slop last time and a good piece of work the other day suggests he could run well at a bigger price. Hit Me I'm Lucky is another worth considering.