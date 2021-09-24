To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 24 September

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Laurel Park Penn National on Friday...

"...is now with a barn that does well with new acquisitions..."

Timeform on Nellysford

#8 Nellysford - Laurel Park R1 (17:40)

Nellysford was claimed after her C&D win last time and is now with a barn that does well with new acquisitions. Stay Out is of more interest than last time and can emerge best of the rest, while Foggy Dreams is another that is entitled to a closer look.

#7 Baby Ice - Laurel Park R4 (19:10)

Baby Ice is in the form of her life right now looks the clear pick at the weights as she attempts to bring up the four-timer. Littlebitalily also comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest while Ms Headley is likely to be on the premises too.

#2 Introspection - Penn National R3 (23:54)

Introspection was clearly amiss when well held last time and is worth another chance given the form she was before that start. Jumpin Jett comes from a barn seldom far away with their runners here and looks the likeliest to finish second, while Better Yet is another to consider.

