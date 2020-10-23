Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 23 October

#2 Leeway - Belmont R2 (17:55)

A winner of a similar contest to this last time, Leeway has a strong chance of following up for a trainer/jockey combination that has enjoyed lots of success this year. Little Red Frog is in decent nick at present and should also give a good account. Mirabell Mei commands a second look as well.

#4 Steam Engine - Belmont R4 (19:01)

Steam Engine is facing an easier assignment than last time and looks to have decent claims, particularly as there's a fair chance he gets an easy lead. Twelfth Labour arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be thereabouts, while Cause of Action also demands a closer look.

#7 Holy Emperor - Belmont R5 (19:33)

Holy Emperor boasts some fair form against better opposition and the drop back into maiden claiming company should make him hard to beat. My First Grammy makes appeal on stable debut and should also go close. Vicarage merits a second look as well.

