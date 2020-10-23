Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 23 October

#3 La Bella Mia - Fairview R5 (13:25 BST)

La Bella Mia didn't have to improve when resuming winning ways in a minor event at this course last time, and the return to this longer trip won't be a bother for her. She is preferred to Purple Diamond, who arrives in search of a hat-trick.

#5 Leprechaun - Fairview R7 (14:35 BST)

Leprechaun is a course and distance winner who saves his best for this track, seemingly finding the trip too much of a test last time. The return to this shorter distance can help him resume winning ways. Var's Boy can also play a significant part, while Step Lively is another with place prospects.

#2 Scarborough Fair - Fairview R8 (15:10 BST)

Scarborough Fair hasn't won for a while, but she seems to be working her way back to form, finding only one too good here last time. That effort stands out in this field and another bold bid is expected. Granadilla is most likely the biggest danger, while Proclaimer is another to take into account.

