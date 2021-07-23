To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 23 July

Horse racing on dirt
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the best bets at Monmouth and Woodbine.

"...takes a steep drop in grade..."

Timeform on Awesome Wok N Roll

#2 Moon Unit Zapper - Monmouth R1 (22:00)

Moon Unit Zapper ran well to be second over C&D last time and makes plenty of appeal as she bids to go one better. Tale Lights is from a barn that does well in state-bred races and is up there on the shortlist too, while Rob The Treasure also requires consideration.

#8 Exchequer - Monmouth R2 (22:30)

Exchequer was below form last time but may not have handled the muddy track and is worth another chance in this similar contest. Friendly Fella is out again quickly after running his best race yet last time and is likely to be in the mix as well. Bold Paynter is also a contender.

#9 Awesome Wok N Roll - Woodbine R3 (22:49)

Awesome Wok N Roll wasn't sighted in allowance company last time but takes a steep drop in grade in this race and looks sure to be thereabouts. Strike The Top arrives here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the rest, while Preacher Power demands respect as well.

Woodbine (US) 23rd Jul (R3 1m1f Claim)

Friday 23 July, 10.49pm

