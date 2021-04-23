To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 23 April

US horse racing
Timeform highlight the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the best bets at Belmont and Tampa Bay on Friday.

"...had excuses when below form in the mud last time..."

Timeform on Overdressed

#2 Gray Beau - Tampa Bay R1 (17:17)

A winner at this track in January, Gray Beau was a good third here last time and looks the one to get on board with in this similar contest. Relishment enters calculations on strike rate here alone and appeals most of the rest, while Legacy Azteca can also make the frame.

#6 Not Orbinary - Tampa Bay R6 (19:54)

Not Orbinary was a bit below form on dirt last time but has to be considered on her first start for a new trainer while switching back to turf (four-time winner on grass). Classical Magic can come out best of the remainder, while Lady Breanna is also an interesting runner.

#5 Overdressed - Belmont R5 (20:02)

Overdressed had excuses when below form in the mud last time and should fare much better this time around. Investment Grade arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely also to go close, while Bustinmygroove hasn't been with her current barn too long and is another to factor in.

Recommended bets

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 23rd Apr (R6 1m Claim)

Friday 23 April, 7.54pm

Belmont Park (US) 23rd Apr (R5 7f Claim)

Friday 23 April, 8.02pm

