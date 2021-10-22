Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 22 October

Mexican Wonder Boy (Belmont R4, 19:13 BST) was a winner when last seen 295 days ago and will be tough to beat if returning in the same sort of form. Lost In Rome is of more interest than last time now trip is more in favour and is likely also to go close, while Villainous isn't out of it either.

Clara Peeters (Belmont R6, 20:15 BST) should find the return to today's 7f trip a good move and ought to give backers a good run for their money. Princess Fawzia is unbeaten in her last two races and is likely to be in the mix too, while My Sweet Wife is another who is entitled to a second look.

Lorena (Woodbine R1, 21:45 BST) has built up a very good win record in a short space of time and can gain another success in this stakes contest. Red Equinox is in decent nick at present and is likely also to go close, while Jilli Marie can follow the first two home.

