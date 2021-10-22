To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 22 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Friday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Belmont and Woodbine on Friday.

"...has built up a very good win record in a short space of time and can gain another success in this stakes contest..."

Timeform on Lorena

Mexican Wonder Boy (Belmont R4, 19:13 BST) was a winner when last seen 295 days ago and will be tough to beat if returning in the same sort of form. Lost In Rome is of more interest than last time now trip is more in favour and is likely also to go close, while Villainous isn't out of it either.

Clara Peeters (Belmont R6, 20:15 BST) should find the return to today's 7f trip a good move and ought to give backers a good run for their money. Princess Fawzia is unbeaten in her last two races and is likely to be in the mix too, while My Sweet Wife is another who is entitled to a second look.

Lorena (Woodbine R1, 21:45 BST) has built up a very good win record in a short space of time and can gain another success in this stakes contest. Red Equinox is in decent nick at present and is likely also to go close, while Jilli Marie can follow the first two home.

Woodbine (US) 22nd Oct (R1 7f Stks)

Friday 22 October, 9.45pm

Red Equinox
Imaginary Sky
Meet The Soprano
Cleomenes
Jilli Marie
Lorena
Sunsprite
Dejas Too
