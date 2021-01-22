Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 22 January

#6 Creative Style - Aqueduct R2 (18:20)

Creative Style beat two of today's opponents when a winner here last time and has to be considered on his first start for a new barn. Ekhtibaar was one of those vanquished foes and he should be on the premises once more, while Super Dude is another that ought to be thereabouts in a good race.

#6 The Big S - Aqueduct R5 (19:50)

The Big S had some trouble at the start when well beaten last time and is well worth another chance, particularly as he's now eased in grade. Big Boy Mo is returning from a layoff but has the form to be competitive at this sort of level. He appeals as best of the rest, while Mr Phil can't be left out of calculations either.

#7 Timed Out - Aqueduct R7 (20:50)

Timed Out was an impressive winner when last seen in October and has now joined the barn of Rudy Rodriguez, who does particularly well with new acquisitions. Miss Comedian is in decent nick at present and this lightly raced sort can emerge best of the remainder. Tap the Barrel is another that can't be completely ignored.