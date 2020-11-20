To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 20 November

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...the seven-timer is very much on the cards..."

Timeform on Marmara

#4 Marmara Sea - Fairview R7 (13:20 GMT)

Marmara Sea has done nothing but progress this year, winning all six starts at this course, producing a career best over course and distance last time. He has been found another good opportunity here and the seven-timer is very much on the cards. Purple Diamond looks the biggest danger.

#7 Cerelia - Fairview R8 (13:55 GMT)

Cerelia broke her maiden over this course and distance in September and produced her best effort yet over shorter when a very good fourth back here last time. The return to this longer trip will be in her favour and she is fairly priced on the pick of her form. Fellow three-year-old Gimme Annie should also be competitive.

#12 Cana - Fairview R9 (14:30 GMT)

Cana didn't need to improve to open her account over course and distance last time, seeming well suited by the trip, and she should remain competitive now handicapping. Sheza Rockstar could be the chief danger, while Princess Of Fire also seems unlikely to be far away.

Fair (RSA) 20th Nov (R7 1400m Stks)

Friday 20 November, 1.20pm

Earth Hour
Kimberley Star
Purple Diamond
Marmara Sea
The Highway Man
Spectra Force
Meraki
Fair (RSA) 20th Nov (R8 1600m Hcap)

Friday 20 November, 1.55pm

Im Global
Afleet Flyer
Perfect Pathway
French Legend
Gimme Annie
La Duchesse
Cerelia
Big Myth
Zama Zama
Irish Fling
Miss Timps
Fair (RSA) 20th Nov (R9 2000m Hcap)

Friday 20 November, 2.30pm

Sao Paulo
Blue Gangsta
World Squared
Viva Le Bleu
Over Count
Close To My Heart
Laterals Flash
Sheza Rockstar
Princess Of Fire
Burnt Paper Sky
Cana
