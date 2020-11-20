Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 20 November

Fair (RSA) 20th Nov (R7 1400m Stks)Show Hide
Friday 20 November, 1.20pm
|Earth Hour
|Kimberley Star
|Purple Diamond
|Marmara Sea
|The Highway Man
|Spectra Force
|Meraki
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Fairview on Friday...
"...the seven-timer is very much on the cards..."
Timeform on Marmara
#4 Marmara Sea - Fairview R7 (13:20 GMT)
Marmara Sea has done nothing but progress this year, winning all six starts at this course, producing a career best over course and distance last time. He has been found another good opportunity here and the seven-timer is very much on the cards. Purple Diamond looks the biggest danger.
#7 Cerelia - Fairview R8 (13:55 GMT)
Cerelia broke her maiden over this course and distance in September and produced her best effort yet over shorter when a very good fourth back here last time. The return to this longer trip will be in her favour and she is fairly priced on the pick of her form. Fellow three-year-old Gimme Annie should also be competitive.
#12 Cana - Fairview R9 (14:30 GMT)
Cana didn't need to improve to open her account over course and distance last time, seeming well suited by the trip, and she should remain competitive now handicapping. Sheza Rockstar could be the chief danger, while Princess Of Fire also seems unlikely to be far away.
