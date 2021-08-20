Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 20 August

#2 Josef Is Real - Pimlico R3 (18:48)

Josef Is Real has been running well of late, including when runner-up over today's C&D last time. Speightster Red is from a stable whose runners often go well at this venue and can emerge best of the rest, while Kickstarter shouldn't be discarded either.

#2 Amen Corner - Pimlico R4 (19:24)

Amen Corner is in good form at the moment and another big run can be expected in a race that isn't the deepest. Big Hambone looks the likeliest runner-up, while Smart Step and Keeping the Peace can fight it out for third.

#6 Olive Kat - Pimlico R7 (21:04)

Olive Kat goes really well for today's rider and should make a bold show as she bids for a seventh career win. Ellanation is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the pick of the remainder, while Fifteen Royals merits a second look as well.

