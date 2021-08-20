Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 20 August

Pimlico (US) 20th Aug (R3 6f Claim)Show Hide
Timeform pick out the best bets at Pimlico on Friday.
"...another big run can be expected in a race that isn’t the deepest..."
Timeform on Amem Corner
#2 Josef Is Real - Pimlico R3 (18:48)
Josef Is Real has been running well of late, including when runner-up over today's C&D last time. Speightster Red is from a stable whose runners often go well at this venue and can emerge best of the rest, while Kickstarter shouldn't be discarded either.
#2 Amen Corner - Pimlico R4 (19:24)
Amen Corner is in good form at the moment and another big run can be expected in a race that isn't the deepest. Big Hambone looks the likeliest runner-up, while Smart Step and Keeping the Peace can fight it out for third.
#6 Olive Kat - Pimlico R7 (21:04)
Olive Kat goes really well for today's rider and should make a bold show as she bids for a seventh career win. Ellanation is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the pick of the remainder, while Fifteen Royals merits a second look as well.
