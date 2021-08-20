To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 20 August

US racing
Timeform focus on the action at Pimlico

Timeform pick out the best bets at Pimlico on Friday.

"...another big run can be expected in a race that isn’t the deepest..."

Timeform on Amem Corner

#2 Josef Is Real - Pimlico R3 (18:48)

Josef Is Real has been running well of late, including when runner-up over today's C&D last time. Speightster Red is from a stable whose runners often go well at this venue and can emerge best of the rest, while Kickstarter shouldn't be discarded either.

#2 Amen Corner - Pimlico R4 (19:24)

Amen Corner is in good form at the moment and another big run can be expected in a race that isn't the deepest. Big Hambone looks the likeliest runner-up, while Smart Step and Keeping the Peace can fight it out for third.

#6 Olive Kat - Pimlico R7 (21:04)

Olive Kat goes really well for today's rider and should make a bold show as she bids for a seventh career win. Ellanation is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the pick of the remainder, while Fifteen Royals merits a second look as well.

Recommended bets

#2 Josef Is Real – Pimlico R3 (18:48)
#2 Amen Corner – Pimlico R4 (19:24)
#6 Olive Kat – Pimlico R7 (21:04)

Friday 20 August

Ladneedsahandler
Josef Is Real
Cayman Island
Crying For More
Erics Empire
Kickstarter
Speightster Red
Friday 20 August

Amen Corner
Federale
Ticker Tape Parade
Keeping The Peace
Friday 20 August

Carolina Ice
Margies Heaven
Whispurring Kitten
Bunting
Olive Kat
Fifteen Royals
