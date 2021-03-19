To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday.

"...should give backers a good run for their money in this starter allowance event."

Timeform on Civil War

#5 David's Gem - Aqueduct R5 (19:20)

A C&D winner on his penultimate start, David's Gem had excuses in stronger company last time and should put up a better showing this time around. Next best Cobble Hill probably needed his comeback run last time and ought to fare better here, while Truebelieve also demands respect.

#6 Civil War - Aqueduct R7 (20:24)

Civil War has faced some stiff tasks since breaking his maiden at Monmouth in September and should give backers a good run for their money in this starter allowance event. Blu Grotto won by daylight in maiden claiming company last time and appeals most of the opposition. Centavo, another impressive winner last time, completes the shortlist.

#4 Ernie Banker - Aqueduct R8 (20:55)

Ernie Banker has been acquitting himself well in maiden special weight company of late and the drop into the maiden claiming ranks for the first time should be enough to see him finally get off the mark. First-time starter Regality will get plenty of help from the saddle here and appeals as best of the remainder. Hotel Charlie shouldn't be ruled out either.

Recommended bets

#5 David's Gem - Aqueduct R5 (19:20)
#6 Civil War - Aqueduct R7 (20:24)
#4 Ernie Banker - Aqueduct R8 (20:55)

Bet slip

Close

