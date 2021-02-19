To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Details on our Free Bet offer

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Penn National on Friday...

"Expect a vastly improved effort this time around."

Timeform on Proposition

#1 Bundi Bundi - Penn National R1 (23:00)

Bundi Bundi should come on for his recent runner-up finish at Parx where he was returning from the best part of a year away. This is an easier assignment and he looks to have good claims. Cantstoprunning is ridden by one of the best at this track and is a contender as well. Unbeknownst To Me demands also commands respect.

#2 Big Red Seven - Penn National R2 (23:26)

Big Red Seven was below form last time but she has bounced back quickly before and is taken to do so again. Today's step back up in trip should also play in her favour. Unparalleled is of interest on his debut for the powerful Timothy Kreiser barn and is likely to be on the premises too, while Sheesa Pontiac also requires scrutiny.

#5 Proposition - Penn National R4 (00:18)

Proposition cut little ice in a much stronger race than this last time and now takes a marked drop in class. Expect a vastly improved effort this time around. Diamond Moon is also one to take very seriously on first start for a new trainer and can come out best of the rest. Vanessa's Secret can't be ruled out of it either.

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#1 Bundi Bundi - Penn National R1 (23:00)
#2 Big Red Seven - Penn National R2 (23:26)
#5 Proposition - Penn National R4 (00:18)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Penn (US) 19th Feb (R1 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 19 February, 11.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bundi Bundi
Vishnu
Eye Of Gunfighter
Yes Sir Colonel
Unbeknownst To Me
Cantstoprunning
Court Sky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn (US) 19th Feb (R2 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 19 February, 11.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Holy Mosey
Big Red Seven
Penny In Love
Luna
Paint It Green
Sheesa Pontiac
Unparalleled
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn (US) 19th Feb (R4 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 February, 12.18am

Market rules

Back Lay
Stormy Spell
Ice Cream Party
Mad Momma
Diamond Moon
Proposition
Vanessas Secret
Aggreysive
Modern Vintage
Musical Times
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles