Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 February

#1 Bundi Bundi - Penn National R1 (23:00)

Bundi Bundi should come on for his recent runner-up finish at Parx where he was returning from the best part of a year away. This is an easier assignment and he looks to have good claims. Cantstoprunning is ridden by one of the best at this track and is a contender as well. Unbeknownst To Me demands also commands respect.

#2 Big Red Seven - Penn National R2 (23:26)

Big Red Seven was below form last time but she has bounced back quickly before and is taken to do so again. Today's step back up in trip should also play in her favour. Unparalleled is of interest on his debut for the powerful Timothy Kreiser barn and is likely to be on the premises too, while Sheesa Pontiac also requires scrutiny.

#5 Proposition - Penn National R4 (00:18)

Proposition cut little ice in a much stronger race than this last time and now takes a marked drop in class. Expect a vastly improved effort this time around. Diamond Moon is also one to take very seriously on first start for a new trainer and can come out best of the rest. Vanessa's Secret can't be ruled out of it either.