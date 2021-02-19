To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Details on our Free Bet offer

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 19 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...is entitled to come on for her recent run and has just about the best form on offer..."

Timeform on Valeriana

#8 Valeriana - Fairview R6 (13:05)

Valeriana was a little below form when sixth in a handicap over this course and distance last time, but that was her first outing for over three months, and she had been in good form prior to that break, twice finishing runner-up at this venue. She is entitled to come on for her recent run and has just about the best form on offer in this field. Winter Five and Looks Like Magic appeal most of the remainder.

#5 Roll In The Hay - Fairview R7 (13:45)

Roll In The Hay's latest win came at Durbanville in September, and though she hasn't followed that up since, she has been competing at a high level, including when hitting the frame in a Grade 2 at Kenilworth two starts back. She boasts the best form in this race and gets the vote ahead of the progressive Joyful Noise, who is looking for her fourth straight victory. Carioca makes up the shortlist.

#6 Shine A Light - Fairview R8 (14:25)

A winner at this venue last month, Shine A Light backed up that victory with a very good second over this course and distance last time, coming up a nose short, and a repeat of that effort should be enough to see her in the mix once again. Abia looks competitive on form, while Palace Queen makes each-way appeal now stepped significantly down in trip.

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#8 Valeriana - Fairview R6 (13:05)
#5 Roll In The Hay - Fairview R7 (13:45)
#6 Shine A Light - Fairview R8 (14:25)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Fair (RSA) 19th Feb (R6 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 19 February, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blonde Vision
Olivine
Storyland
Trippin The Stars
Elusive Diva
Red Berry
Looks Like Magic
Valeriana
Neverletugo
Winter Five
Scolding
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fair (RSA) 19th Feb (R7 1200m Listed)

Show Hide

Friday 19 February, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
World Radar
Racine
Sailing Ship
Carioca
Roll In The Hay
Vodka Lime
Mendocino
Montreal Mist
Joyful Noise
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fair (RSA) 19th Feb (R8 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 19 February, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miss Honey
Via Sacra
Palace Queen
Rimini
Quick Wit
Shine A Light
Flame Up
Fours A Crowd
Sweet Karma
At Your Request
Abia
Immaculate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles