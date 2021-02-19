Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 19 February

#8 Valeriana - Fairview R6 (13:05)

Valeriana was a little below form when sixth in a handicap over this course and distance last time, but that was her first outing for over three months, and she had been in good form prior to that break, twice finishing runner-up at this venue. She is entitled to come on for her recent run and has just about the best form on offer in this field. Winter Five and Looks Like Magic appeal most of the remainder.

#5 Roll In The Hay - Fairview R7 (13:45)

Roll In The Hay's latest win came at Durbanville in September, and though she hasn't followed that up since, she has been competing at a high level, including when hitting the frame in a Grade 2 at Kenilworth two starts back. She boasts the best form in this race and gets the vote ahead of the progressive Joyful Noise, who is looking for her fourth straight victory. Carioca makes up the shortlist.

#6 Shine A Light - Fairview R8 (14:25)

A winner at this venue last month, Shine A Light backed up that victory with a very good second over this course and distance last time, coming up a nose short, and a repeat of that effort should be enough to see her in the mix once again. Abia looks competitive on form, while Palace Queen makes each-way appeal now stepped significantly down in trip.