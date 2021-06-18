Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 18 June

#4 Silent Causeway - Woodbine R3 (22:49)

Silent Causeway has a layoff to overcome but looks the clear pick at the weights and has decent prospects of making a winning return. Richies Noble Girl makes appeal on stable debut and appeals as best of the remainder, while Sterling Speed also needs a closer look.

#8 Sweet Yare N Dira - Woodbine R5 (23:50)

Sweet Yare N Dira was competing in better races than this at Gulfstream over the winter and should take plenty of beating in this $40k claimer. Silent Respect should give a good account too, while Fresh Dreams also makes the shortlist.

#13 Sparkle Sammy - Woodbine R6 (00:20)

Sparkle Sammy was a winner at this track when last seen in November and seems sure to be on the premises if none the worse for the break. Mizzona is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Make No Mistake merits respect as well.