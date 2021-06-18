To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 18 June

Horse racing at Woodbine
Timeform pick out three bets at Woodbine on Friday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Woodbine on Friday.

"...should take plenty of beating in this $40k claimer..."

Timeform on Sweet Yare N Dira

#4 Silent Causeway - Woodbine R3 (22:49)

Silent Causeway has a layoff to overcome but looks the clear pick at the weights and has decent prospects of making a winning return. Richies Noble Girl makes appeal on stable debut and appeals as best of the remainder, while Sterling Speed also needs a closer look.

#8 Sweet Yare N Dira - Woodbine R5 (23:50)

Sweet Yare N Dira was competing in better races than this at Gulfstream over the winter and should take plenty of beating in this $40k claimer. Silent Respect should give a good account too, while Fresh Dreams also makes the shortlist.

#13 Sparkle Sammy - Woodbine R6 (00:20)

Sparkle Sammy was a winner at this track when last seen in November and seems sure to be on the premises if none the worse for the break. Mizzona is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Make No Mistake merits respect as well.

Woodbine (US) 18th Jun (R6 7f Claim)

Saturday 19 June, 12.20am

Market rules

