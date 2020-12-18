Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 18 December

#10 Okie Union - Remington R4 (00:27)

Okie Union sets a fair standard based on his second here earlier this month and should take all the beating. Scyntz fared much better last time than on debut and can chase the selection home, while Jeano can also make the places.

#6 Tick Tack Mo - Remington R5 (00:56)

Tick Tack Mo was just touched off by a nose last time and has strong claims of going one better on these terms. Malibu Jack is of interest on stable debut and should give a good account too, while Maria Elena Y G also demands scrutiny.

#3 Miltontown - Remington R7 (01:54)

A bit below form in a better race than this last time, Miltontown has an excellent chance at the weights in this company and should make a bold show. Drc All Inclusive is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and appeals most of the rest. Crazy Legs Hirsch is another who is entitled to a closer look.