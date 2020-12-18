To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 18 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Remington on Friday...

"...has an excellent chance at the weights..."

Timeform on Miltontown

#10 Okie Union - Remington R4 (00:27)

Okie Union sets a fair standard based on his second here earlier this month and should take all the beating. Scyntz fared much better last time than on debut and can chase the selection home, while Jeano can also make the places.

#6 Tick Tack Mo - Remington R5 (00:56)

Tick Tack Mo was just touched off by a nose last time and has strong claims of going one better on these terms. Malibu Jack is of interest on stable debut and should give a good account too, while Maria Elena Y G also demands scrutiny.

#3 Miltontown - Remington R7 (01:54)

A bit below form in a better race than this last time, Miltontown has an excellent chance at the weights in this company and should make a bold show. Drc All Inclusive is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and appeals most of the rest. Crazy Legs Hirsch is another who is entitled to a closer look.

RemP (US) 18th Dec (R4 6f Mdn)

Saturday 19 December, 12.27am

Trail Driver
Jolly Jumper
Sandmans Legacy
Acting Sweet
Scyntz
Jeano
Mistys Fool
Sway Back When
Cheap Tricks
Okie Union
RemP (US) 18th Dec (R5 6f Claim)

Saturday 19 December, 12.56am

Covert Special
Sporty Flyer
Wings Up
Starring John Wain
U S Hero
Tick Tack Mo
Maria Elena Y. G
Beau Gosse
Breakin Daylight
Barnacle Boy
Muni Muni Slew
Malibu Jack
Free Dream
Secret Blarney
RemP (US) 18th Dec (R7 6f Claim)

Saturday 19 December, 1.54am

Grab The Munny
Major Shipman
Miltontown
Taruca
Game Loading
Crazy Legs Hirsch
Drc All Inclusive
