Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 17 September

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out three best bets from Laurel Park on Friday...

"...is taken to record a seventh career success..."

Timeform on Movie Score

#3 Pederson's Courage - Laurel R3 (18:40)

Pederson's Courage looks the clear pick at the weights in this maiden claimer and has good prospects of breaking his maiden at the fifth time of asking. Jack of Hearts is of interest on stable debut and is likely to be in the mix too, while Hello Amigo makes up the three.

#7 Movie Score - Laurel R5 (19:42)

Movie Score is of major interest on stable debut and is taken to record a seventh career success. Southern Cents is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Joyful Noise deserves some consideration as well.

#8 Slippin Jimmy - Laurel R8 (21:18)

Slippin Jimmy has less on plate here than when beaten in his last race and he should make a bold show in this turf claimer. Justwaveandsmile clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and is likely to go close too, while Royal Thunder is another worth looking at.

