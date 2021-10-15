To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 15 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Keeneland and Laurel on Friday...

"...sets a good standard in what isn’t a particularly deep maiden claiming contest..."

Timeform on Road Bible

#6 Road Bible - Keeneland R1 (18:00)

Road Bible has joined an expert barn with similar types and sets a good standard in what isn't a particularly deep maiden claiming contest. Timeforawoodford has less on his plate here than in his last race and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

#7 Dutch Treat - Keeneland R2 (18:32)

Dutch Treat hasn't been cutting much ice of late but now halves in claiming price and should be much competitive in this grade. Sunday Scheming arrives here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest, while A Little Flyer is another who is entitled to a second look.

#2 Miss Old Bay - Laurel R4 (19:24)

Miss Old Bay was below form on turf last time but should be much more at home back on the main track and has an excellent chance at the weights. Mi Cleopatra And I is of interest on stable debut and is likely to go close too, while Marvella Nasty also commands consideration.

