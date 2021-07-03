French Racing Tips: Baron Samedi going for eighth win in a row

The Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at 14:50 is France's Coronation Cup - a Group 1 over 12 furlongs for horses aged four and over.

You'd have thought some of the Epsom runners might have come over, but that is not the case. Aidan O'Brien is the only trainer with runners in both races, and he runs Broome rather than Japan or Mogul who represented him in the Epsom race.

Broome was fourth to his stablemate Anthony Van Dyck in the 2019 Derby and been beaten in photos for Group 1s at Longchamp and the Curragh but has yet to win one. A winner of a Listed, a Group 3 and a Group 2 this season, he has never won beyond a mile and a quarter.

Swoop's odds look too short

Last year's German Derby winner In Swoop, in contrast, is a 12-furlong specialist. His career-best came last October at Longchamp when he failed by a neck to catch Sottsass in the Arc with Gold Trip two lengths back in fourth.

This season, he has won the Prix d'Hedouville and the Grand Prix de Chantilly with Nagano Gold towards the rear in both races.

Broome has the better form of the pair this year but over this longer trip In Swoop is more likely to come out best of the pair.

Kaspar's third to In Swoop in the German Derby 12 months ago is as good as it gets for the four-year-old son of Pivotal. He was 30/1 that day and far exceeded expectations.

He gamely made all in a Group 2 at Mulheim last time but that was a weakish race. It would take a personal best to hold off the challenges of the market leaders in this better contest.

Baron Samedi was a maiden rated 65 this time last year. He was gelded after two disappointing runs in the summer - since when he has won all his seven races and is now rated 112.

He drops back half a mile after winning the Belmont Gold Cup over two miles in New York, but, for our purposes, the most relevant form on his CV is his victory over Mare Australis under Mickael Barzalona in the Prix du Conseil de Paris last October.

With Barzalona booked and the runner-up subsequently winning the Group 1 Prix Ganay, Baron Samedi definitely comes into the reckoning.

Ebaiyra takes on the boys after proving herself among the best fillies of her age in France. She has won 2 Group 2s and 2 Group 3s but hasn't quite cut the mustard at the top level. The other filly in the race, Ambition came closest of the two to winning a Group 1 when beaten a neck by James Fanshawe's Audarya in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville last August.

In Swoop will be a tough nut to crack but he doesn't appeal at Evens on the Sportsbook, despite ticking the most boxes. Broome at 6/1 and Baron Samedi at 11s are more tempting.

Back Adhamo in the Adam

The market principals in the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam at 13:33 finished alongside each other in the French Derby.

Pretty Tiger got first run on Adhamo and finished a short head in front at Chantilly, the pair coming in sixth and seventh. Had Maxime Guyon made his move sooner, Adhamo would probably have finished ahead.

Guyon knows Adhamo well, whereas Christophe Soumillon rides Pretty Tiger for the first time, so I will go with Adhamo.

The Frankel colt Media Stream was seven lengths behind Pretty Tiger in a Listed race here at Saint-Cloud in March, so needs to improve to get involved. That also applies to the recent Munich winner Mendocino, Singledon and Caprice Des Dieux.

Bank on Timour to take the opener

The Prix Quintette at 12:58 is a fascinating conditions race over a mile and a half to start the day.

Timour and the Frankel colt Diverge have yet to finish out of the first three. Norville is going for his fourth win in a row, having won two claimers and a Le Mans handicap.

Darzan won a maiden for unraced colts and geldings and Silver Silk was on an upward curve until disappointing in the Languedoc Derby at Toulouse.

There was a lot to like about Timour's latest third to Alter Adler and Martial Eagle over course and distance and I make Andre Fabre's colt the best bet on the card.

Varkesha caught my eye in the Prix Carteret at 16:45. The Aga Khan home-bred filly is by Pivotal out of a Sea The Stars mare and her owner will want to win a race with her before breeding from her.

She was also entered at Saint-Malo but the Aga and Alain de Royer-Dupré must have considered this a winnable race as there is only one recent winner in the line-up - Moujik who won a similar race at Salon de Provence last month.