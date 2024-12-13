Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to to get involved with the offer

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak. For every winning £10 bet you have for the next seven days on the Befair Exchange, we will credit you with another tenner to keep that streak going.

We have collated some of the best tips from our horse racing tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your first qualifying bet this Saturday, but before we get into those, let us take you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday 14 December. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

Remember, the tips below are related to horse racing, but you can place a bet on any sport on the Exchange to get involved!

So grab your mates, test yourselves against the best tipsters in the business, and crown yourself with the longest winning streak of all you take-on!

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday Horse Racing tips and insight from our very own...

Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!





Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners in Ditcheat Decs...

Paul's Ditcheat Decs



It's quality over quantity this weekend for team Ditcheat with Caldwell Potter getting his first taste of the Cheltenham fences and a couple of live chances in the December Gold Cup on Saturday for Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/Bya3sTVymb -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 13, 2024

The five-year-old was one of the unexpected headline grabbers of the Dublin Racing Festival earlier this year when winning the Ryanair Handicap Chase as one of the very few British raiders at the meeting for Sophie Leech.

Much has happened since then with him changing trainer twice, with Keiran Burke having him for one disappointing run at Ascot last month prior to him bizarrely switching to Dan Skelton and running again just a fortnight later. However, that run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup was far more promising, with him coming from a long way back to power home for fourth behind Il Ridoto."

Recommended Bet

Back Madara Cheltenham 13:50 EXC 5.4

This can go to Forward Plan - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is expected to gain back-to-back victories following his low-key reappearance at Wincanton behind this column's winner, Al Dancer.

Anthony Honeyball's runner notoriously needs his seasonal return, and he is taking the same path as he did before he landed this race last year. His second-time-out record reads 122, and he was firmly on the upgrade at the back end of last season, which included a remarkable finish at Kempton to peg back Al Dancer from an impossible position. That means it's easy to forgive his run at Wincanton, similar to last year.

He is 12lb higher than winning this race last term, but he proved this rating was not beyond him at Aintree when third to Cruz Control in a strong race when things didn't go correctly for him, and he has a record outside of his reappearance with" good" in the going description of 32121229621. Drying ground conditions are firmly in his favour, and he ticks all the boxes with two efforts at this course, resulting in a win and a nose second.

He has been aimed at this race, unlike second favourite Gaboriot, who was due to run over the national fences last week while most of these are exposed. He makes plenty of appeal, and if things fall correctly, he should be landing this race. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Doncaster - Back Forward Plan EXC 5.4

A 2m 4f mares' handicap hurdle closes the Cheltenham card and Nicky Henderson's Joyeuse could well have been let in lightly from an opening mark of 119.

She's clearly not been the easiest to train, but won on her first start for the Henderson yard when taking a Taunton maiden hurdle 450 days on from a winning debut in a French bumper.

We had to wait the best part of a year before seeing Joyeuse again, but her comeback third against a pair of race-fit opponents last time was full of promise and it's encouraging that she's now stringing back-to-backs runs together for the first time in her career.

The pair that finished ahead of her on that latest outing now have BHA ratings of 134 and 128, which makes the Henderson mare's opening perch an attractive one as she starts out life in handicaps.

The early 5/23.50 has gone but a price of 2/13.00 is still acceptable on the Sportsbook for a mare who should rate considerably higher than this by the end of the season.