Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to to get involved on Betfair Tingle Creek Day

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak. For every winning £10 bet you have for the next seven days on the Befair Exchange, we will credit you with another tenner to keep that streak going.

We have collated some of the best tips from our horse racing tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your first qualifying bet this Saturday, but before we get into those, let us take you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday 7 December. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

Remember, the tips below are related to horse racing, but you can place a bet on any sport on the Exchange to get involved!

So grab your mates, test yourselves against the best tipsters in the business, and crown yourself with the longest winning streak of all you take-on!

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday horse racing tips and insight from our very own...

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

This race is a competitive one, but without the depth we are used to in these Pertemps Qualifiers, so a chance is given to Ike Sport who hasn't taken to chasing in two runs this term and reverts to hurdles.

The six-year-old is open to more progression than most in this field, and the step up to three miles for the first time in this sphere is a good avenue for improvement. Bradley Harris claims three pounds off his back, making him look pretty attractively weighted, and he returns to Sandown, where he bolted up in April last year by six lengths over Pic Roc, who had previously been second in the Novice Hurdle final at this venue.

The soft ground will be no concern, and he had been looking for this trip during the 2022/23 season. There is little doubt his connections will want to get him back on track. This race looks there for the taking, and this improver has finished first, second, or third in 12 16 outings over hurdles.

He looks like a fair each-way price at 11.010/1 or bigger in an open race.

*Please Note: Each-Way markets on the Betfair Exchange usually appear on the day of the race.

Recommended Bet Back Ike Sport E/W in 13:15 Sandown EXC 11.0

Willmount looked something out of the ordinary when making an impressive hurdling debut at Newbury just over a year ago and was sent off favourite for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle on the back of that performance.

However, it was clear all wasn't well that day and he ended up being pulled up after stopping quickly when coming off the bridle.

He clearly comes with a few risks attached given we haven't seen him since then, but he could potentially be very well treated starting off in handicaps from a mark of 130, particularly when you bear in mind that debut effort over timber.

Trained by Neil Mulholland when the winner of a pair of bumpers prior to joining the Henderson yard, this wouldn't be the first time the Seven Barrows maestro has got one back on track after an abject performance, and he has the potential to make a mockery of that handicap mark if he's back to something like that debut form.

On balance, a price of around 7/2 on the Sportsbook looks worth taking, though the market on the day may give us more of a clear indication as to which way Willmount is expected to go.

Recommended Bet Back Willmount to Win 14:25 Sandown EXC 4.4

The one that makes most appeal to me in that regard is the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Master Chewy. The seven-year-old has form that can be tied back in amongst many of his rivals today, with his head second to Found A Fifty in the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree reading particularly well.

He shaped as if in need of the run on his return to action under a big weight in a handicap chase at Ascot and if the worst of the rain comes he is proven on ground that Timeform have called heavy based on times. The hope and anticipation is that he will be ridden with a bit of patience which should position him well to pick up some late pieces and get into the frame at very least.

If Jonbon gets softened up on the front end and/or is forced into a jumping mistake, there might be even more on the table for Master Chewy to pick up.

*Please Note: Each-Way markets on the Betfair Exchange usually appear on the day of the race.