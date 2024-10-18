Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to start your streak and can you take on our horse racing tipsters this week?

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

An incredibly competitive renewal of the British Champions Sprint Stakes sees hardy veteran Kinross head the market for the in-form team of Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan. Whilst he makes plenty of appeal for the win, in such a tough race with so many runners, Swingalong makes the most each-way appeal at a price of 11/112.00, with four places on offer.

The four-year-old filly is partnered by Billy Loughnane as she attempts to bounce back from an uncharacteristic disappointing effort in the Haydock Sprint Cup when last seen. She had previously been narrowly denied by Mill Stream when sent off at 22/123.00 in the July Cup, coming agonisingly close to landing a Group One prize which has so far evaded her.

She has been deserving of a win at the highest level considering she has been consistently performing in high-quality races, including when second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

No stranger to outrunning her odds, this Karl Burke-trained filly is tough and game, and she is always one to keep on side in similar contests. From an each-way angle, she is the pick of the field and would be a worthy winner.

Recommended Bet Back Swingalong in the 13:55 Ascot EXC 14.0

Charyn is rightly favourite for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes having barely put a foot wrong this season, but he has been on the go since the opening meeting at Doncaster and I'm happy enough to take him on at a short price.

The filly Tamfana proved better than ever when winning the Sun Chariot at Newmarket, but that was only a fortnight ago and it's a big ask for her to back up so quickly in this sort of company.

I'm going to side with Henry Longfellow, whose season hasn't really delivered on what he promised as a juvenile, but this sort of test in soft ground should prove right up his street.

His best two-year-old form came with some give in the ground and, for one who's been shaping as if worth a try at 1m 2f, the soft ground over this stiff straight mile should bring his stamina into play.

The selection has a bit of work to do if he's to reverse form with Charyn from last time but I'm hoping the conditions will help bring about some improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Henry Longfellow in that 15:15 Ascot EXC 9.8

That performance set him up for his first shot at Group 1 company in no less than the Irish Champions Stakes at Leopardstown.

In what was a riveting content in tactical terms, Tom Marquand sacrificed some fuel and track position by charting a three-wide-no-cover path and make early headway to get ahead of his main rival Auguste Rodin. Ridden with two-and-a-half furlongs to run, he stayed on steadily and looked set to be overtaken by Auguste Rodin inside the final furlong, but again he engaged the afterburners to rally and fight off that strong challenge by a neck in what was a fabulous horse race.

If it hadn't been believed prior to Leopardstown, Economics emerged from that epic contest acknowledged as a world-class performer. Still low mileage, he could conceivably find natural improvement from what was the first battle of his life at Leopardstown. The softer ground is something of an unknown for him at this level, but there is encouragement from both his pedigree and action that he will be fully effective on it.

In terms of how they ride Economics, Marquand is unlikely to want to be too far back in the field given the uncertain pace scenario. He has started on pretty much even terms in his last two starts and I could see him being asked to go forward and slot in behind the leaders.

Recommended Bet Back Economics in 15:55 Ascot EXC 2.94

