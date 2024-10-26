Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to get involved and started with help from Betfair's tipsters

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak. For every winning £10 bet you have for the next seven days on the Befair Exchange, we will credit you with another tenner to keep that streak going.

We have collated some of the best tips from our horse racing tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your first qualifying bet this Saturday, but before we get into those, let us take you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday 26 October. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

Remember, the tips below are related to horse racing, but you can place a bet on any sport on the Exchange to get involved!

So grab your mates, test yourselves against the best tipsters in the business, and crown yourself with the longest winning streak of all you take-on!

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday horse racing tips and insight from our very own...

I will take a swing with Vanillier - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was campaigned last season with one date in mind - the Grand National. The ground came up soft, and things didn't go his way. According to connections, there is no attempt to go down that route again.

Therefore, I expect him to be straight first time up today. He is on a very fair mark on the best of his form. His usual headgear is on, and more crucially, he has good ground for the first time since his Grand National second in 2023 and, before that, a half-length second to the 157-rated Kemboy at Fairyhouse when giving him eight pounds.

Today, there is no prep run over a shorter distance, meaning this is the first time he has made his seasonal return over his correct trip, so judging him by his first-time-out record is unwise. He has ideal conditions to go well, and Keith Donoghue returns to the saddle. He looks like a big price, and anything 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:20 Cheltenham - Back Vanillier EXC 18.0

He ran out a convincing winner of the Autumn Stakes and I never really had to get too busy on him as he answered every call under a hands and heels ride. He's also Beautifully bred being by Dubawi out of the Queen Anne winner, Tepin and has been hitting the line strong in his races. Royal Lodge winner, Wimbledon Hawkeye looks smart while Hotazhell and Detain are heading in the right direction. It's an open renewal but my lad will give his usual honest and tough running.

Recommended Bet Delacroix - 14:40 Doncaster SBK 5.3

Over at Newbury a little earlier, Benevento should take all the beating the 7f Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes.

A winner on debut at Yarmouth in May, this son of Wootton Bassett improved on that to finish second to a promising sort who we haven't seen since in listed company at Ripon on his next start.

Benevento went one better himself in a listed race at Doncaster last time, proving well suited by stepping up to 7f for the first time and getting the better of the Charlie Appleby-trained Symbol Of Honour.

This ground (officially heavy) will be the most testing he's encountered so far, but he shapes as though he'll handle it and seems to have got better the more that the emphasis has been placed on stamina in his three starts to date."

Recommended Bet Back Benevento in the 15:10 Newbury EXC 4.1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!

Listen to this week's Racing...Only Bettor Podcast!