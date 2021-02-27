Fontwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

High Up In The Air - 14:40 Fontwell

This looks another good opportunity for High Up In The Air, who continues to go from strength to strength over fences. He showed only fair form over hurdles, but has improved in leaps and bounds since sent chasing, recording a four-timer over two miles at Sandown last time. He should be able to dictate matters from the front again and the step up in trip isn't a worry.

No. 4 High Up In The Air (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 126

Brewers Project - 15:40 Fontwell

Brewers Project was no match for a very progressive sort at Chepstow last time - who has since won again - but he still beat the rest comfortably, and he remains with potential. That was his first start for seven weeks, so he is entitled to strip fitter for that outing, and the step back up in trip could also bring about further improvement. Paul Nicholls continues in good form and Brewers Project looks a big player.

No. 1 Brewers Project (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 1.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Samtegal - 16:40 Fontwell

Samtegal comfortably landed a similar event at Wincanton recently, proving well suited by the switch to a hunter chase, and having much more in hand than the half-length margin suggests. He is a classy performer on his day, and will continue to take the beating in these events.