To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Fontwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Imperial Aura
Timeform provide three best from Fontwell on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Fontwell on Sunday...

"...the step back up in trip could also bring about further improvement..."

Timeform on Brewers Project

High Up In The Air - 14:40 Fontwell

This looks another good opportunity for High Up In The Air, who continues to go from strength to strength over fences. He showed only fair form over hurdles, but has improved in leaps and bounds since sent chasing, recording a four-timer over two miles at Sandown last time. He should be able to dictate matters from the front again and the step up in trip isn't a worry.

Brewers Project - 15:40 Fontwell

Brewers Project was no match for a very progressive sort at Chepstow last time - who has since won again - but he still beat the rest comfortably, and he remains with potential. That was his first start for seven weeks, so he is entitled to strip fitter for that outing, and the step back up in trip could also bring about further improvement. Paul Nicholls continues in good form and Brewers Project looks a big player.

Samtegal - 16:40 Fontwell

Samtegal comfortably landed a similar event at Wincanton recently, proving well suited by the switch to a hunter chase, and having much more in hand than the half-length margin suggests. He is a classy performer on his day, and will continue to take the beating in these events.

Smart Stat

Brewers Project - 15:40 Fontwell

26% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at FONTWELL PARK

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

High Up In The Air - 14:40 Fontwell
Brewers Project - 15:40 Fontwell
Samtegal - 16:40 Fontwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Font 28th Feb (2m3f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 February, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
High Up In The Air
Ashutor
Anemoi
Duc De Beauchene
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Font 28th Feb (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 February, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fantastikas
Brewers Project
Manvers House
Wont Talk
Lucky Lara
Saghir
Flaggan
De Cigar Man
Cannie Lad
Meryems Way
Steel The China
Clonusker Lady
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Font 28th Feb (3m2f Hunt Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 February, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sametegal
Kashmir Peak
Djin Conti
Le Reve
Tanit River
Sonneofpresenting
Stream Lady
State of Origin
The Galloping Bear
tommo
Heaney
Oscar Oscar
Frelia
Big Dawg
Kaiden Michael
Only Timell Tell
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles