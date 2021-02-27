- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Joshua Moore
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 9lbs
- OR: 126
Fontwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Fontwell on Sunday...
"...the step back up in trip could also bring about further improvement..."
Timeform on Brewers Project
High Up In The Air - 14:40 Fontwell
This looks another good opportunity for High Up In The Air, who continues to go from strength to strength over fences. He showed only fair form over hurdles, but has improved in leaps and bounds since sent chasing, recording a four-timer over two miles at Sandown last time. He should be able to dictate matters from the front again and the step up in trip isn't a worry.
Brewers Project - 15:40 Fontwell
Brewers Project was no match for a very progressive sort at Chepstow last time - who has since won again - but he still beat the rest comfortably, and he remains with potential. That was his first start for seven weeks, so he is entitled to strip fitter for that outing, and the step back up in trip could also bring about further improvement. Paul Nicholls continues in good form and Brewers Project looks a big player.
Samtegal comfortably landed a similar event at Wincanton recently, proving well suited by the switch to a hunter chase, and having much more in hand than the half-length margin suggests. He is a classy performer on his day, and will continue to take the beating in these events.
Smart Stat
Brewers Project - 15:40 Fontwell
26% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at FONTWELL PARK
Recommended bets
High Up In The Air - 14:40 Fontwell
Brewers Project - 15:40 Fontwell
Samtegal - 16:40 Fontwell
Font 28th Feb (2m3f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 28 February, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|High Up In The Air
|Ashutor
|Anemoi
|Duc De Beauchene
Font 28th Feb (2m3f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 28 February, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fantastikas
|Brewers Project
|Manvers House
|Wont Talk
|Lucky Lara
|Saghir
|Flaggan
|De Cigar Man
|Cannie Lad
|Meryems Way
|Steel The China
|Clonusker Lady
Font 28th Feb (3m2f Hunt Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 28 February, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sametegal
|Kashmir Peak
|Djin Conti
|Le Reve
|Tanit River
|Sonneofpresenting
|Stream Lady
|State of Origin
|The Galloping Bear
|tommo
|Heaney
|Oscar Oscar
|Frelia
|Big Dawg
|Kaiden Michael
|Only Timell Tell