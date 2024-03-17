Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Fontwell Racing Tips: Dynamo a Max bet

Horse racing at Fontwell
There is jumps racing from Fontwell on Monday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Fontwell on Monday...

  • A Fontwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Dynamo can return to winning form

  • Grace fancied to sail to victory

    • Fontwell Nap - 14:45 - Back Max Dynamo

    The experienced C&D winner Max Dynamo has been given a chance by the official assessor so is taken to resume winning ways at the chief expense of fellow-veteran Dr Kananga who is also weighted to have a say here.

    Max Dynamo was an easy winner in testing ground at Chepstow in February and has been dropped 10 lb for his last two runs which haven't been as good.

    Back Max Dynamo on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet here

    Fontwell Next Best - 15:18 - Back Sailing Grace

    The unexposed Sailing Grace made a promising start over hurdles last season, beating a next-time-out winner at Newton Abbot on debut, and her last run is best excused having not been able to recover after a jumping error.

    The five-year-old remains with potential making her handicap debut on her reappearance, with her trainer Anthony Honeyball, who does well at the course, having a 28% strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants.

    Back Sailing Grace on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet here

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Fontwell 18th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 18 March, 3.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sailing Grace
Only Fools
Callin Baton Rouge
Luna Run
Set In The West
Miss Fedora
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Potentially more to come from Belle The Lioness

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Zeeband to make a noise in Wexford Sunday double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Williams has a winner in waiting with Snootie

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is sweet on 16/1 chance at Uttoxeter

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Kempton track and trip will suit Outlaw Peter on Saturday

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Free Bets on Betfair: Find out what's in store for you on Gold Cup day

More Horse Racing Tips