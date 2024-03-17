- Trainer: Emma-Jane Bishop
- Jockey: James Best
- Age: 14
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 117
Fontwell Racing Tips: Dynamo a Max bet
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Fontwell on Monday...
A Fontwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Dynamo can return to winning form
Grace fancied to sail to victory
- Trainer: Anthony Honeyball
- Jockey: Ben Godfrey
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 100
Fontwell Nap - 14:45 - Back Max Dynamo
The experienced C&D winner Max Dynamo has been given a chance by the official assessor so is taken to resume winning ways at the chief expense of fellow-veteran Dr Kananga who is also weighted to have a say here.
Max Dynamo was an easy winner in testing ground at Chepstow in February and has been dropped 10 lb for his last two runs which haven't been as good.
Fontwell Next Best - 15:18 - Back Sailing Grace
The unexposed Sailing Grace made a promising start over hurdles last season, beating a next-time-out winner at Newton Abbot on debut, and her last run is best excused having not been able to recover after a jumping error.
The five-year-old remains with potential making her handicap debut on her reappearance, with her trainer Anthony Honeyball, who does well at the course, having a 28% strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants.
