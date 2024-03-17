Fontwell Racing Tips: Dynamo a Max bet

A Fontwell Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Dynamo can return to winning form

Grace fancied to sail to victory

Fontwell Nap - 14:45 - Back Max Dynamo

No. 2 Max Dynamo SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Emma-Jane Bishop

Jockey: James Best

Age: 14

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 117

The experienced C&D winner Max Dynamo has been given a chance by the official assessor so is taken to resume winning ways at the chief expense of fellow-veteran Dr Kananga who is also weighted to have a say here.

Max Dynamo was an easy winner in testing ground at Chepstow in February and has been dropped 10 lb for his last two runs which haven't been as good.

Fontwell Next Best - 15:18 - Back Sailing Grace

No. 1 Sailing Grace SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Ben Godfrey

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

The unexposed Sailing Grace made a promising start over hurdles last season, beating a next-time-out winner at Newton Abbot on debut, and her last run is best excused having not been able to recover after a jumping error.

The five-year-old remains with potential making her handicap debut on her reappearance, with her trainer Anthony Honeyball, who does well at the course, having a 28% strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants.