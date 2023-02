NAP

Kansas du Berlais - 15:30 Fontwell

Four-year-old Kansas du Berlais is the clear form pick in this novice hurdle in receipt of plenty of weight all round from his older rivals and is open to further improvement after just three starts.

After showing plenty on his debut in France, he was all the rage at Sandown on his first start for Gary Moore but disappointed there and underwent a breathing operation subsequently.

That clearly did the trick as he stepped up a good deal on his latest outing when finishing well to go down by three quarters of a length to Kayf Legend at Lingfield, a race he probably should have won, after conceding first run to that rival. He can make amends here.

No. 8 Kansas Du Berlais (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Grandads Cottage - 13:30 Fontwell

Olly Murphy's string is in fine form this month with nine winners on the board, both jumps and Flat, since the beginning of February and the trainer looks to have a good chance in Fontwell's opening novices' handicap chase with Grandads Cottage.

He was the outsider of six when returning from a long lay-off since the spring of 2021 to make a winning debut over fences in a similar event at Wetherby two months ago but there was no fluke about his performance in which he got the better of odds-on favourite Bass Rock.

In fact, he probably deserved extra credit as he came from off the pace in a steadily-run race and overcame a mistake three out. An expensive purchase after winning an Irish point earlier in his career, Grandads Cottage is capable of following up with improvement to come.

No. 3 Grandads Cottage (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 127

EACH-WAY

Fountains Chief - 15:00 Fontwell

This looks a competitive handicap hurdle but a chance is taken with Anthony Honeyball's runner Fountains Chief who has been dropped 4 lb since his last start when fourth at Southwell after a break.

He would probably have been better served by setting a stronger pace on that occasion as he got tapped for speed in the closing stages.

Fountains Chief began the season by running up a hat-trick early in the campaign on good ground or firmer so should enjoy similar underfoot conditions here, with the first of those wins in a maiden contest coming over this course and distance.