Fontwell Racing Tips: Hardy Fella is worth waiting for in the finale

Racing at Fontwell
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Sunday's card at Fontwell

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Fontwell on Sunday.

"Hardy Fella left his debut form behind when fourth in a listed bumper at Cheltenham's November Meeting."

NAP: Hardy Fella has plenty in his favour

Hardy Fella - 16:20 Fontwell

Hardy Fella left his debut form behind when fourth in a listed bumper at Cheltenham's November Meeting, enjoying the run of the race but sticking to his task well in the straight to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner.

Hardy Fella has since joined the Chris Gordon yard (formerly trained by Shark Hanlon) after being bought for £48,000 and there must be a good chance that he can make a winning start for his new connections today.

After all, he comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and there could be better to come from him given that it's still early days in his career.

NEXT BEST: Passing Secrets has solid claims

Passing Secrets - 14:20 Fontwell

Passing Secrets has made a very promising start to his chasing career, filling the runner-up spot in both starts so far.

The first two pulled clear of the rest when Passing Secrets chased home the battle-hardened Rostello at Huntingdon on Boxing Day, with only four lengths splitting them at the line.

Passing Secrets can race from the same mark here and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark now back down in trip, with further progress not out of the question as he gains more experience over fences.

EACH-WAY: Flying Nun fancied to improve

Flying Nun - 15:20 Fontwell

Flying Nun has been brought along gradually to this point and it will be no surprise if she leaves her previous efforts now making the switch to handicaps.

She is certainly bred to be useful, being by Robin des Champs and a half-sister to the useful hurdler/smart chaser Angel's Breath, and an opening BHA mark of just 94 gives her a good base to build from.

Emma Lavelle has a 21% strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants in recent seasons and it will be interesting to see whether the betting points to a big run from Flying Nun today.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Hardy Fella @ 2.56/4 in the 16:20 Fontwell
NEXT BEST - Back Passing Secrets @ 3.259/4 in the 14:20 Fontwell
EACH-WAY - Back Flying Nun @ 4.3310/3 in the 15:20 Fontwell

Fontwell 30th Jan (2m2f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 30 January, 2.20pm

En Coeur
Passing Secrets
Maasai Warrior
Finnegans Garden
Master Malcolm
Who Is That
King Cnut
Spider Cullen
Fontwell 30th Jan (2m6f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 30 January, 3.20pm

Antony
King Arise
Bembridge
Midnight Glance
Flying Nun
Good News
Elleon
Cafe Pushkin
Constant Friday
Vinnies Getaway
Message Man
Adherence
Iron In The Soul
Belle Jour
Darcys Hill
Towtheline
Fontwell 30th Jan (2m2f NHF)

Sunday 30 January, 4.20pm

Hardy Fella
Deere Mark
Hourvari
Monteplex
Armadar
Millie Maloo
