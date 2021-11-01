To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Melbourne Cup Tips: Lightning can strike twice for Twilight

Twighlight Payment Flemington
Can Joseph lift the Cup again ?

Nick Shiambouros is back with a preview of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington featuring Incentivise who is one of the shortest priced favourites in history...

"He had to jump through a lot of hoops to get to the Cup, but believe he will run a big race"

Back Twilight Payment in the 04:00 at Flemington @ 13.012/1

This historic race is run on the first Tuesday in November and has attracted another stellar field.

Twilight Payment to upset Incentivise

04:00 Flemington - Twilight Payment

This year the race revolves around Incentivise who is priced at a ridiculous 3.02/1 on the exchange.

This Peter Moody trained gelding has been in irresistible form this spring and won the Caufield Cup without turning a hair last month. He comes in to this race riding a nine race winning streak and is without doubt the clear form pick. There is no questioning his ability, but I can afford to let him win at that price. He is one of the shortest priced favourites in the history of the Cup, but you need a little luck in running to win a race of this nature.

For me I am going to side with last year's winner Twilight Payment. Trainer Joseph O'Brien has quickly developed in to a master at placing horses abroad. He won the Cox Plate with State Of Rest last month and won a race with him at Saratoga in the summer. He had the perfect prep race when finishing second to Sonnyboyliston in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh last month. He had to jump through a lot of hoops to get to the Cup, but believe he will run a big race. At present he is trading at 13.5 in the win market and 4.3100/30 for a place.

Others to consider are Tralee Rose who is the big improver and Grand Promenade who is a three time course winner.

The race will be run at 04:00 UK time Tuesday and I for one will be staying up late to watch.

Recommended bets

Back Twilight Payment in the 04:00 at Flemington @ 13.012/1
Back Twilight Payment for a place in the 04:00 at Flemington @ 4.3100/30

Tuesday 2 November, 4.00am

1. Twilight Payment
2. Incentivise
3. Spanish Mission
4. Verry Elleegant
5. Explosive Jack
6. The Chosen One
7. Delphi
8. Ocean Billy
9. Selino
10. Johnny Get Angry
11. Knights Order
12. Persan
13. Carif
14. Master Of Wine
15. Pondus
16. Grand Promenade
17. Miami Bound
18. Port Guillaume
19. Shes Ideel
21. Tralee Rose
22. Floating Artist
23. Great House
24. Sir Lucan
1. Twilight Payment
2. Incentivise
3. Spanish Mission
4. Verry Elleegant
5. Explosive Jack
6. The Chosen One
7. Delphi
8. Ocean Billy
9. Selino
10. Johnny Get Angry
11. Knights Order
12. Persan
13. Carif
14. Master Of Wine
15. Pondus
16. Grand Promenade
17. Miami Bound
18. Port Guillaume
19. Shes Ideel
21. Tralee Rose
22. Floating Artist
23. Great House
24. Sir Lucan
