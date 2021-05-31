US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Wardenofthenorth to take charge

Race 1 18:10 Finger Lakes - Wardenofthenorth

Wardenofthenorth should go close in this $7.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Coolboy in an allowance race over this course earlier this month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but was soon left behind. Trainer Linda Rice drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. Rice does not run many here, but has a stellar 50% strike rate at the meeting. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Take Your Place to take control

Race 4 19:31 Finger Lakes - Take Your Place

Take Your Place is my best bet of the day in this restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Shanghai Noon over this course earlier this month. He made a strong three wide move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win with authority. This was an excellent local debut, and should have more to offer. This is tougher, but faced better last year. Trainer Rafael Rohina has a respectable 21% strike rate with claim repeaters, and it is nice to see Joel Cruz ride back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.