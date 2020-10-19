To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Take the Edge Finger Lakes
Today's best bet Take the Edge runs at Finger Lakes

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the Tuesday meeting at Finger Lakes...

"The stretch out to the mile trip clearly suited him and further improvement is expected"

Back Take the Edge Race 5 at BSP in the 19:58 at Finger Lakes

Wrongsideofhistory the right choice

Race 4 19:31 Finger Lakes - Wrongsideofhistory

Wrongsideofhistory should open her account in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished fifth to Spirit of Life in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. Trainer Chris Englehart drops her aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. Englehart has a 26% strike rate at the meeting and is a shrewd operator. She is the clear form pick and should be backed at her Morning Line of 9/52.8.

Take the Edge to deliver

Race 5 19:58 Finger Lakes - Take the Edge

Take the Edge should give a good account of himself in this bottom level claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much-improved effort when finishing second against similar earlier this month. He made a wide move on the home turn, and finished the race with good energy. The stretch out to the mile trip clearly suited him and further improvement is expected. Trainer Ed Babcock does not have a large string, but is a gifted conditioner. He has a respectable 15% strike rate at the meeting. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +102.09

This week so far…

Staked: 2

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Wrongsideofhistory Race 4 at 9/52.8 in the 19:31 at Finger Lakes
Back Take the Edge Race 5 at BSP in the 19:58 at Finger Lakes

