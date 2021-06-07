To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Queen Bess Finger Lakes
Today's best bet Queen Bess runs at Finger Lakes

Nick Shiambouros heads to Finger Lakes with two selections from the Tuesday card...

"This was a super effort on local debut, and should be able to handle the class hike"

Back Queen Bess Race 3 at BSP in the 19:04 at Finger Lakes


Unwavering a tough customer

Race 2 18:37 Finger Lakes - Unwavering

I am going to take a chance with Unwavering in this $5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding beat Med School Michael in a $5k maiden claimer over this course last month. He made a strong two wide move on the home turn, and powered home for an emphatic victory. This was a decent effort, and a confidence booster after facing tougher in Maiden Special Weight company. This is harder but he has every right to move forward. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.

Queen Bess the boss

Race 3 19:04 Finger Lakes - Queen Bess

Queen Bess should go close at a fair price in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly was most impressive when beating Speed Talks in a $12.5k non-winner of three over this course last month. She swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win with any amount in hand. This was a super effort on local debut, and should be able to handle the class hike. Trainer Anthony Ferraro is having a solid meeting with a 32% strike rate and it is nice to see Luis Perez ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +43.75

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 2

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Unwavering Race 2 at 5.04/1 in the 18:37 at Finger Lakes
Back Queen Bess Race 3 at BSP in the 19:04 at Finger Lakes

