US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday



Unwavering a tough customer

Race 2 18:37 Finger Lakes - Unwavering

I am going to take a chance with Unwavering in this $5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding beat Med School Michael in a $5k maiden claimer over this course last month. He made a strong two wide move on the home turn, and powered home for an emphatic victory. This was a decent effort, and a confidence booster after facing tougher in Maiden Special Weight company. This is harder but he has every right to move forward. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.

Queen Bess the boss

Race 3 19:04 Finger Lakes - Queen Bess

Queen Bess should go close at a fair price in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly was most impressive when beating Speed Talks in a $12.5k non-winner of three over this course last month. She swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win with any amount in hand. This was a super effort on local debut, and should be able to handle the class hike. Trainer Anthony Ferraro is having a solid meeting with a 32% strike rate and it is nice to see Luis Perez ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.