US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Nick Shiambouros heads to Finger Lakes with two selections from the Tuesday card...
"This was a super effort on local debut, and should be able to handle the class hike"
Unwavering a tough customer
Race 2 18:37 Finger Lakes - Unwavering
I am going to take a chance with Unwavering in this $5k non-winner of two on the main track.
This gelding beat Med School Michael in a $5k maiden claimer over this course last month. He made a strong two wide move on the home turn, and powered home for an emphatic victory. This was a decent effort, and a confidence booster after facing tougher in Maiden Special Weight company. This is harder but he has every right to move forward. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.
Queen Bess the boss
Race 3 19:04 Finger Lakes - Queen Bess
Queen Bess should go close at a fair price in this interesting allowance race on the main track.
This filly was most impressive when beating Speed Talks in a $12.5k non-winner of three over this course last month. She swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win with any amount in hand. This was a super effort on local debut, and should be able to handle the class hike. Trainer Anthony Ferraro is having a solid meeting with a 32% strike rate and it is nice to see Luis Perez ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +43.75
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0
