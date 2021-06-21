US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Fitzpatrick to shine

Race 6 20:35 Finger Lakes - Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This colt finished second to Coolboy in a similar event over this course last month. He broke a step slow, but put in some good work in the closing stages without troubling the winner. He has an extra furlong to work with, and should be more forwardly placed. The Jonathan Buckley stable has had a slow start to the meeting, but has a live chance with this lightly raced individual. BSP is recommended.



Holmdel Park a tough customer

Race 7 21:04 Finger Lakes - Holmdel Park

Holmdel Park is an interesting runner in this allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to Kept Waiting in a competitive allowance race on the turf at Belmont Park in April. She made up a little ground in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. This was her first start for trainer Jeremiah Englehart who switches her back to the main track. She faced much better in the past, and her best effort would see her go close. The Englehart stable has a stellar 40% strike rate, and the talented Andre Worrie has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.