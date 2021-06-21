To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Holmdel Park Finger Lakes
Today's best bet Holmdel Park runs at Finger Lakes

Nick Shiambouros heads to Finger Lakes with two selections from the Tuesday card...

"She faced much better in the past, and her best effort would see her go close"

Back Holmdel Park Race 7 at BSP in the 21:04 at Finger Lakes

Fitzpatrick to shine

Race 6 20:35 Finger Lakes - Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick should go close in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This colt finished second to Coolboy in a similar event over this course last month. He broke a step slow, but put in some good work in the closing stages without troubling the winner. He has an extra furlong to work with, and should be more forwardly placed. The Jonathan Buckley stable has had a slow start to the meeting, but has a live chance with this lightly raced individual. BSP is recommended.

Holmdel Park a tough customer

Race 7 21:04 Finger Lakes - Holmdel Park

Holmdel Park is an interesting runner in this allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished fourth to Kept Waiting in a competitive allowance race on the turf at Belmont Park in April. She made up a little ground in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. This was her first start for trainer Jeremiah Englehart who switches her back to the main track. She faced much better in the past, and her best effort would see her go close. The Englehart stable has a stellar 40% strike rate, and the talented Andre Worrie has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +44.19

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 1

Returned: 0.0

