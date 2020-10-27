US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Come to Papa

Race 2 17:37 Finger Lakes - Oh My Papa

Oh My Papa should go close in this $10k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished fourth in a decent allowance race over this course last month. He made a three-wide move on the home turn, but failed to quicken and was quickly brushed aside. He has some decent form in the book against better, including a second-place finish in a $25k non-winner of two at the Spa back in August. Trainer Rudy Rodriguez does not have many runners here but boasts a 57% strike rate. Anything around his Morning Line price of 2/13.0 will do.

Dial it up

Race 5 18:58 Finger Lakes - Dial One

Dial One should make his presence felt in this $10k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding put in a much-improved effort when beating Heyitsnricopalazo over this course in August. He made most of the running and held on gamely close home. He is now unbeaten in two starts at Finger Lakes and should have more to offer. Jockey Michael Davilla rides back for connections, and trainer James Acquillano is in decent form with a 18% strike rate. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

