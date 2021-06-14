To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Crazy Delight Finger Lakes
Today's best bet Crazy Delight runs at Finger Lakes

Nick Shiambouros started the week in style when both his selections won at Delaware Park. Nick heads to Finger Lakes with two fancies from upstate New York...

"She has been working well and trainer Anthony Ferraro is having a super meeting with a 35% strike rate"

Back Crazy Delight Race 7 at BSP in the 20:52 at Finger Lakes

Smite the clear choice

Race 5 19:58 Finger Lakes - Smite

I am going to side with Smite in this $7.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This colt finished third to Florida Endeavour in a $5k non-winner of two over this course last month. He rallied inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. This was a promising local debut and is entitled to move forward. The form of that race has worked out well, which should boost his chances. This is tougher, but has faced better in the past. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Crazy Delight a wise choice

Race 7 20:52 Finger Lakes - Crazy Delight

Crazy Delight should run well at a decent price in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Investment Grade in a Stakes race over this course last October. She flashed speed, before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. He had previously won a Maiden Special Weight in great style. Clearly she is not up to Stakes company, but has a chance in this grade. She is lightly raced and is open to a fair bit of improvement. She has been working well and trainer Anthony Ferraro is having a super meeting with a 35% strike rate. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +48.19

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 2

Returned: 7.62

Recommended bets

Back Smite Race 5 at 4.03/1 in the 19:58 at Finger Lakes
Back Crazy Delight Race 7 at BSP in the 20:52 at Finger Lakes

Bet slip

Close

