US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Finger Lakes on Tuesday

Smite the clear choice

Race 5 19:58 Finger Lakes - Smite

I am going to side with Smite in this $7.5k non-winner of two on the main track.

This colt finished third to Florida Endeavour in a $5k non-winner of two over this course last month. He rallied inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. This was a promising local debut and is entitled to move forward. The form of that race has worked out well, which should boost his chances. This is tougher, but has faced better in the past. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.

Crazy Delight a wise choice

Race 7 20:52 Finger Lakes - Crazy Delight

Crazy Delight should run well at a decent price in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Investment Grade in a Stakes race over this course last October. She flashed speed, before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. He had previously won a Maiden Special Weight in great style. Clearly she is not up to Stakes company, but has a chance in this grade. She is lightly raced and is open to a fair bit of improvement. She has been working well and trainer Anthony Ferraro is having a super meeting with a 35% strike rate. BSP is recommended.